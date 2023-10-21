Lewis Hamilton Reminded of His 2022 Horrors After Mercedes Star Criticizes His Opponents for Their Woes in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton has recently landed himself in hot waters after the Mercedes driver spoke against the complaints made by drivers in Qatar. Hamilton is of the opinion that F1 should always remain an extreme sport as he snubbed the crises put up by other drivers. Now, fans have come up to slam the Silver Arrows ace online by reminding him of the 2022 horrors.

Mercedes faced huge trouble with their porpoising issues last year. So much so that the drivers including the seven-time world champion voiced their protest against this. This made the FIA suggest a solution to reduce the phenomenon.

Now, the same Hamilton talked against the extreme weather conditions at Qatar and said the sport should remain an extreme sport. In doing so, he contradicted himself as he faced online bashing.

How did fans criticize Lewis Hamilton?

Hamilton has recently come under heavy criticism after the 38-year-old took the opposite way in terms of Qatari weather conditions. This raised multiple eyebrows from the fans and they did not stop by calling the Mercedes driver on his hypocrisy.

Given below are some reactions taken from X, formerly Twitter on this:

@dystainak called out the hypocrisy by Hamilton.

@Geralt pointed out how Hamilton talked for Qatar without even running a full lap.

@OpinionatedSF19 had the same thoughts on Hamilton.

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton was also concerned as there were signs regarding the return of porpoising. However, it did not occur and now the seven-time world champion is on a new objective.

Hamilton revealed his upcoming target and it is Verstappen

Hamilton has recently shared that he wants to be close to the defending champion Max Verstappen. With this, the British driver revealed his target as he is gearing up to aim for his record-breaking eighth world title.

However, things do not look like Mercedes can provide Hamilton with a championship-winning car as yet. Given how mighty the RB-19 is, and its successor RB-20 will be, the Silver Arrows need to bring a miracle to make its W15 go head-to-head against RB-20.

Nevertheless, Mercedes is doing their best to help Lewis Hamilton reach the ultimate goal by giving him one more driver’s title. If Hamilton manages to pull this one up, he will be the undisputed GOAT of Formula 1.