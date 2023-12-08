HomeSearch

“Karaoke for Me Is Done”: Christian Horner Doesn’t Want to Relive the Japanese Night During Red Bull’s Christmas Celebrations

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 08, 2023

Credits: IMAGO Fotoarena

After a historic season, Red Bull will have their own Christmas party within their Milton-Keynes campus, as confirmed by Christian Horner. The ‘work hard, play hard’ attitude has been exemplified by the fact that all the team members will take a night’s break from work. But when Horner was quizzed about his stonking skills behind a karaoke mic, his answer was quite revealing.

During a feature for Sky, Horner was asked whether his famous karaoke gig in Japan would make a return. He immediately retorted, “No, no! Karaoke for me is done!” 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1688883947097247744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After Red Bull sealed the Constructors’ title at the Japanese GP, the team decided to celebrate with a fun karaoke night-out. That is when the video of the Red Bull crew led by Horner went viral where the team can be seen singing a rendition of Oasis’ famous ‘Wonderwall’.

While it’ll be all fun and games on Christmas eve, Horner has sent a chilling message to all of their rivals. Despite the off-season just having begun, extensive work is being put in to make the RB20 ready to hit the track, and at full throttle.

Red Bull tipped to dominate the 2024 F1 season

As the 2023 season came to an end, Lewis Hamilton had a damning observation to make. After the Abu Dhabi GP, the seven-time world champion revealed, “For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds in the end and they haven’t even developed their car since August is definitely a concern.”

The common consensus within the paddock concurs with Hamilton’s conclusion. The paddock is rife with chatter that the RB20 is going to be an indomitable beast. Rectifying the wind sensitivity issue of the RB19, the aerodynamic efficiency of the RB20 is going to blow the competition out of the water.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1730196349600108740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Throughout the season, the teams worked hard on their own concepts to ensure they caught up with the RB19. However, the Bulls have already been working on the 2024 challenger for some time now. Hence, the status quo of 2023 is expected to be retained next year in terms of the Bulls’ pace advantage.

That being said, with teams like McLaren and Ferrari showing great promise as the season came to an end, the Bulls might have to look in their rear-view mirrors at some point next season.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

