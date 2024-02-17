Nico Rosberg Finally Breaks His Silence on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Decision

Much like everyone else, Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari in 2025 surprised Nico Rosberg. The move will see Hamilton part ways from Mercedes after a 12-year association, and Rosberg recently weighed in on this transfer.

Speaking about this, Rosberg said to Suddeutsche Zeitung,

“It surprised me. But if you look at the big picture: There are two legendary teams that everyone wants to drive for – Ferrari and Mercedes. I can understand that he is fulfilling a personal dream with this.”

Rosberg’s comments on Hamilton fulfilling his dream could very well be true. Figures like Sebastian Vettel have stated in the past, how everyone in the paddock is actually a Ferrari fan, even if they say they aren’t. Their legacy in the sport, as the most iconic team of all time remains unmatched.

Even though Rosberg agrees with Hamilton’s dream move, Fernando Alonso does not buy it. The Spanish driver, who also drove for Ferrari is surprised that Hamilton chose to jump ship so suddenly, having committed to Mercedes just a few months ago.

Ferrari move is a childhood dream, said Lewis Hamilton

With Lewis Hamilton set to move to Ferrari next year, he will fulfil what was his ‘childhood dream’. A few days after his move became official, Hamilton took to his socials to openly talk about this dream of his.

He wrote, “I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.” Along with this, the 39-year-old also talked about the incredible 11 years he has had with the Silver Arrows. He won six world titles in Brackley and helped Mercedes win eight.

Hamilton is leaving at the end of the season. But for now, his focus lies on helping Mercedes make the stride they have been planning for long. The team didn’t win a race in 2023, and with the developments made over the winter break, they will be looking to change that.