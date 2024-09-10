Lewis Hamilton’s Perfect Birthday Gift for Nico Rosberg? F1 Movie Release Sparks “Brocedes” Speculation

The ‘F1’ movie starring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton has received a lot of hype around it already. There have been promotional posters and teaser trailers shared since the British GP, with Apple TV also reiterating the release date of the movie — June 27th, 2025. Fans have noted an interesting coincidence with this date, as it is also the birthday of Nico Rosberg, Hamilton’s former arch-rival.

While Rosberg and Hamilton are way past their rivalry at Mercedes that lasted until 2016, fans on social media speculate that the Briton’s production may have purposely decided to release the movie on the German’s birthday. Previously, there have been speculations from fans about the plot of the movie taking inspiration from the infamous Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry.

Since the teaser of the movie came out at the British GP, the F1 Twitter community have speculated the movie may have “Brocedes” undertones. Hamilton and Rosberg had a very cordial relationship during their karting days. However, that all changed when the former joined Mercedes.

Since then, their relationship worsened due to their on-track tussles and it eventually exploded during Rosberg’s 2016 title-winning season. It will be interesting to see whether the Brad Pitt and Damson Idris-starrer, ‘F1’, may also have any similar elements to the infamous Silver Wars.

Many fans reacted to the release date coinciding with Rosberg‘s birthday on Twitter (now X) and also put forth their extended theories about the “Brocedes” rivalry inspiration in the movie.

lewis hamilton’s movie being released on nico rosberg’s birthday just reset my brain chemistry — jessa⁴⁴ CL16 MONZA WIN (@sobrocedes) September 9, 2024

lewis’s movie which has a brocedes undertone is coming out on nico’s birthday pic.twitter.com/ibiR9DWFwt — out of context brocedes (@brocedescrack) September 9, 2024

Hamilton has spoken about the movie being as realistic as the actual racing action that happens in F1. The seven-time champion has been involved in the creative aspects of the movie as well, being a co-producer with his new company Dawn Apollo Films. There are concrete details available about the exact plot and storyline of the movie.

nico when he sees that the f1 movie that lewis helped create is being released on his birthday

pic.twitter.com/5SS6FGmJO5 — аlina (@mercedarri) September 9, 2024

The basic synopsis states that Pitt will be playing a veteran driver named ‘Sonny Hayes’ who comes out of retirement to help the fictional APX GP team. Besides him, Idris will be playing a young upcoming driver named “Joshua Pearce’ who may have clashes on track with Pitt’s character.