Lewis Hamilton revealed to be 23-time tennis Grand Slam Champion Serena William’s biggest ‘GOAT’

In a recent interview, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams revealed that Lewis Hamilton is her biggest ‘GOAT’.

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time. He has seven World Titles to his name, which is the most won by any driver alongside Michael Schumacher. On top of that, he has the most number of race wins, fastest laps, and pole positions.

Outside of F1, he is a hugely popular figure. He is friends with some of the most popular sports stars and also several Hollywood figures. One such friend is 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams. Williams is a legend of her own sport.

The 40-year-old has completely dominated the tennis circuit since turning pro back in 1995. This year, however, Williams announced that she will retire from the sport after the US Open. She will leave as one of the most successful tennis players of all time.

In an interview with TIME, Williams revealed who she considered her ‘GOAT’ in the world of sports.

Lewis Hamilton is not only the greatest but also does so much, says Serena Williams

Hamilton is involved in various activities away from F1. He’s also very outspoken about issues that plague society. This is why most of the community loves him, not just for being a great driver on track, but also for trying to make a difference off it.

During an interview with TIME, Williams was asked who her ‘GOAT’ was in the world of sports. She listed some of the greatest athletes in history by mentioning LeBron James, Tiger Woods and even Michael Jordan.

.@serenawilliams shares some of her GOATs: She lists @LewisHamilton first and foremost. “I think LeBron (@KingJames) is amazing, I think @TigerWoods is amazing. You can’t start this conversation without naming the original, Michael Jordan” https://t.co/JVZtpGGNne pic.twitter.com/plYjSe7tFn — TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2022

However, before all of those names, she mentions the one and only Lewis Hamilton. She lauded the 37-year-old for not just being the greatest, but for also doing things off track.

Hamilton’s legacy in F1 cannot be questioned, but his 2022 season has been woeful up until now by his standards. At last week’s Belgian GP, the Brit’s race ended on the very first lap after a mistake made by him led to a collision with Fernando Alonso. He’s currently P6 in the Drivers’ Standings with 146 points to his name.

