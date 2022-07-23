Lewis Hamilton rocks the F1 paddock with a $98000 outfit ahead of the 2022 French GP

Lewis Hamilton was seen on the F1 paddock with an expensive outfit worth $98000 ahead of the 2022 French GP qualifying session.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of the current era. And in the 2022 French GP, he will be starting the 300th F1 race.

Only 5 other drivers have been on this elite list. He also will make another record for most race starts with a single engine constructor.

The 7-time World Champion arrived in the French Riviera after a successful weekend in Austria. He managed to finish 3rd in the 2022 Austrian GP despite crashing out in Q3.

Hamilton spent the spare week in his Monaco home, taking a much-deserved break and preparing for the 2nd half of the season. And when he arrived at Circuit Paul Ricard, he was greeted with a loud and warm welcome by fans.

Headphone users, beware 😂😂😂 WHAT a welcome to the autograph session today for LH 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/o8TxrmdfsH — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 23, 2022

Hamilton came to sign autographs and address the crowd in the F1 paddock on Saturday. The Brit was overjoyed by the reception and even spoke a few words in French. He later tweeted, “So much love here, merci.”

With 3 consecutive podium finishes, Hamilton wishes to extend his lead. And with the new upgrades brought, Mercedes could be much faster than they were earlier this season.

Hamilton qualified P4 for the French GP. And will be keen on grabbing another podium finish on his milestone F1 race start.

What was Lewis Hamilton’s outfit on day 2 of the French GP weekend

From a glorious racing legacy to being a voice for inclusivity, Lewis Hamilton is known for a lot of things. And these days his distinct taste in fashion has taken the centre stage. His style and suaveness are the recent talks of the paddock.

Lewis is known for splurging in outfits and has arrived in designer outfits. He has even collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger, releasing the ‘ TommyXLewis’ line with them.

On Saturday Lewis was spotted wearing a green buttoned vest and matching trousers by Homme Plisse. Along with his Botega boots and jewellery, the 7-time World Champion spent close to $10000.

So much love here, merci ❤️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/lZXxULKagA — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 23, 2022

He also wore a silver Cartier bracelet worth $47,000! Hamilton completed his outfit with special edition sunglasses from Police and a $41,000 watch from IWC. Quite a cost for being a champion!

