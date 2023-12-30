Lewis Hamilton Seeding Half of His $285 Million Net Worth in Real Estate Showcases His “Mind-Boggling” Trust in Conservative Investment Tactic

Lewis Hamilton has accumulated a staggering net worth of $285 million thanks to his success on the race track and the several brands he endorses. According to augustman.com, the Briton enjoys saving his wealth rather than spending most of it. Consequently, he chooses to invest half of his net worth in real estate, an area that he believes will help him receive steady and relatively risk-free returns.

According to an article from franklintempletonindia.com, “The conservative way is thus to invest in fixed income securities or debt mutual funds where the risk of capital loss is lower“. Hamilton does indeed believe in this technique as he has purchased several real estate around the world.

As per augustman.com, Hamilton owns at least four luxurious houses. They range from a mansion to a penthouse. Similarly to most drivers, he too owns a property in Monaco, which is also believed to be his primary residence.

Meanwhile, he also owns two properties in New York. His latest purchase came in 2019 when he spent $40 million to purchase a penthouse in Manhattan from a group that NFL star Tom Brady partially owns. Earlier, Hamilton had also purchased an 8,900-square-foot penthouse in the Tribeca Building in 2017 for a whopping $43.9 million.

Although this is a place where several celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Bella Hadid also own properties, Hamilton decided to sell his. The Mercedes driver sold his property for approximately $50 million in 2021 since he never lived in the house.

Lastly, Hamilton also owns a villa back home in England. The report states that he spent approximately $22.5 million to buy a six-bedroom house from the chief designer of Burberry, Christopher Bailey. Although the Briton prefers conservative investment, this doesn’t mean that he has never gotten into trouble.

Lewis Hamilton once had land taken away from him

Several years ago when Anthony Hamilton used to manage his son’s investments, he made a deal with the then-Grenadian Prime Minister, Keith Mitchell, that got Lewis Hamilton into huge trouble. Anthony was keen to purchase a resort that cost $35 million, among other properties.

As a result, he gave the then-Grenadian government a non-refundable deposit of $8.75 million. Since the new government, under the leadership of PM Tillman Thomas labeled the deal as corrupt, Lewis ended up losing the $8.75 million.

However, Lewis’ troubles did not end there. caribbeanlife.com released a report a few months ago that the governing National Democratic Party (NDC) administration has taken back areas of land that the previous government had sold to the Briton. This land will now belong to the state.