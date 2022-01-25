“Had the gods never mind luck on his side to win world title No.1 in Abu Dhabi”– British media points hypocrisy of Max Verstappen for his “Lewis Hamilton had luck to win 7 world titles” comment

British media attacks Max Verstappen by saying he himself had immense luck in Abu Dhabi in reaction to his dig at Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen attracted massive criticism when he said, “one needs the luck to be seven-eight time world champion“. It was taken as a dig on Lewis Hamilton, who is statistically the most successful F1 driver in history.

In response, iNews Cheif Sports Correspondent Kevin Garside attacks Verstappen for his comments. He claims that it’s obvious to be in the right team to achieve such success at the best possible time.

But he also points out the circumstances in which the Dutchman won the championship. Had Michael Masi decided not to remove the lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen before the green flags, Verstappen wouldn’t have won the championship with ease, at least.

“The same conditions apply to Verstappen, who is at a Red Bull team owned by one of the world’s richest men and had the gods never mind luck on his side to win world title No.1 in Abu Dhabi,” wrote Garside.

Further, he also talks about people’s inconsistent viewpoints about Michael Schumacher and Hamilton. While both drivers have won an equal number of championships, the former Ferrari driver is hailed as the man pivotal behind building Ferrari from the ashes.

Max Verstappen saying Lewis Hamilton was lucky to win 7 titles. You want to talk about luck Max. Have you forgotten how you won your title. — Naz (@naz18) January 24, 2022

He is often tagged as the greatest F1 driver of all time by a considerable section of fans. But when Hamilton is argued in the case, the opposition to this viewpoint calls him a “fast car merchant.”

Max Verstappen, was Cristiano Ronaldo lucky?

Further, Garside draws a comparative argument with Football’s legends. He talks about Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won five champions league medals and is statistically the most successful player in the same competition.

So Garside questions Verstappen in his article would he call the Portuguese International lucky for his 2008 champions league medal when John Terry slipped during the penalty shootout and cost Chelsea their maiden European medal?

He also talks about Sergio Ramos famous equalizer in 2014 that dragged away Atletico Madrid from their ultimate glory. Thus, giving Ronaldo his first champions league medal after six years.

“Did Cristiano Ronaldo win the Champions League at Manchester United and Real Madrid because he was a great player?” Garside added. “Or because he was at clubs with more money than Crassus.”

“Institutions that were able to furnish the talent to play alongside him and had a little luck along the way. John Terry’s penalty miss in the 2008 Moscow shoot-out, Sergio Ramos’ equaliser in added time six years later, for example.

Also read: Watch Haas’ pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP