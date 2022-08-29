When 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton practiced pit-stops for McLaren

Lewis Hamilton spent six seasons with McLaren and even won a World Championship with them before leaving for Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time. He has won seven World Titles, which is the most won by a driver alongside Michael Schumacher. On top of that, he has the most number of race wins, pole positions, and fastest laps.

Hamilton’s pairing with Mercedes saw arguably the most dominant era in recent F1 history. Since the Brit’s move to Brackley in 2013, he has won six World Titles and the outfit themselves has won eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships.

On this day in 2008, Lewis Hamilton won his first F1 World Championship on the last corner on the last lap in Brazil 🏆 Beating Felipe Massa by just 1 point. Ferrari couldn’t believe it 😤 pic.twitter.com/FRH2gq8NHO — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 2, 2021

Long before his arrival at the Silver Arrows, Hamilton made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007. Immediately upon his arrival, he took the sport by storm by challenging for the crown in his very first year. He narrowly missed it out by just a solitary point but it was evident that the Brit was destined for great things.

As a driver, Hamilton is always involved in his team’s behind-the-scenes work. Plenty of factory staff and team members at both McLaren and Mercedes have revealed how he was interested in being in the loop about the technical aspects behind the making of his cars.

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button practicing pit-stops for McLaren

2009 F1 Champion Jenson Button was teammates with Hamilton for three seasons. He joined McLaren in 2010 after his Title-winning campaign with Brawn GP. Button never really posed a serious threat to Hamilton for the Title. The two compatriots got along pretty well in general.

A video emerged on social media where the two Brit’s were working on the technical side of their McLaren car. It quickly amazed fans on F1 Twitter, as to how Hamilton enjoyed being around the mechanical parts of the car that so often, guided him to glory.

this but it’s george and lewis building the w14 pic.twitter.com/50aHscuRpg — s 🐝 (@formullana) August 29, 2022

A lot of jokes about the same also came along with it. Most of them revolved around how poor his car is this season. The 2022 regulation changes hit Mercedes very hard, and the Silver Arrows have fallen behind Red Bull and Ferrari in terms of pace.

Fans started mocking the Mercedes W13 by saying that the young Hamilton in the video was actually working hard to build a better W14! Indeed, fans of the 7-time World Champion will be hoping for a much better car from Mercedes next season.

