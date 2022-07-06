Lewis Hamilton sets negative record at British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has set up a personal record at the British Grand Prix as he finished third in the race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton has not won a single Grand Prix in the 2022 season. Due to Mercedes’ W13 lacking performance, the seven-time world champion has only been on the podium only thrice.

The race in Silverstone marked the eleventh consecutive race in which Hamilton has failed to win. This is the first time that the Briton has failed to win in more than ten races in a row in his career.

This made up a negative record for the 37-year-old. If the streak of no-wins continues, Hamilton will lose out on the chance to grab his eighth world championship title.

However, it seems as though the Mercedes is making positive improvements in the car and has ignited hopes of winning.

In Silverstone, Hamilton was matching the pace with the Ferraris and ended up P3 in his home Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is grateful to be back in the battle

After the race in Silverstone, Hamilton took a sigh of relief as he was almost there at P1. He was finally back in the battle for the top positions after spending most of the season in the midfield.

Hamilton said that the improvements have brought the team a step closer to the Red Bulls and the Ferraris and the Brackley-based team just needs to continue pushing.

“The fact that we were able to follow and dice like that, lap on lap, is a testament to the direction I think that we’re now in.

“I was just grateful that I could be in the battle because I’ve not been in that fight for a while,” he said.

However, he still does not think that the team is back in the winning position yet. But believes that they are not far away from achieving their goal.

With 93 points on the board, Hamilton remains sixth in the Drivers’ Championship but he has closed the gap to his team-mate, George Russell.

