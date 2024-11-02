Lewis Hamilton Shocks Fanzone Crowd With New Venture Into Brazilian Music

Apart from racing, Lewis Hamilton is also well-known for his passion for music as the British driver often drops clips on social media, giving his fans a glimpse of his studio sessions. During his interaction with the fans at one of the Fanzones in Brazil, the seven-time champion revealed his new venture into the world of Brazilian music.

The Briton said, “I’ve been making some music with some Brazilian sounds. I have some Brazilian music now. So I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”



On hearing Hamilton, his teammate George Russell asked if he could be in the music video, to which the 39-year-old replied that he could, but only in his tank top. Hamilton has previously shared that he has recorded several songs over time, but unfortunately for his fans, he has decided not to share any of his creations with the public.

Lewis: “I’ve been making some music with some brazilian sounds. I have some brazilian music now. So I can’t wait for you guys to hear it!” George: “Can I be in the music video?” Lewis: “Yeah, in your tank top!” pic.twitter.com/sPWSaJIBer — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) November 2, 2024

His fans, however, continue to hope he might change his mind. One fan commented on the post, hoping Hamilton would start sharing his music.

“That this means he is finally dropping some music? I hope so!!” they wrote. The excitement of his fans only grew after they learned that Hamilton had secretly featured on a track before. In 2018, he collaborated with pop icon Christina Aguilera, appearing on her song “Pipe” under his alter ego X.N.D.A.

While he has refused to share his songs with the public, the fans are excited about the future, as in 2025, Hamilton is set to team up with Charles Leclerc, who is also passionate about music.

Hamilton shared his music with Leclerc earlier this season

Just like Hamilton, Leclerc has also shared his passion for music recently and even shared his singles on Spotify, which went on to become instant hits. And then earlier in the season during the Australian Grand Prix weekend, the Mongasque revealed how his future teammate had shared his music with him.

“I have a lot of respect for him (Hamilton),” Leclerc was quoted on X. “We have many passions in common, like music. I went with him to listen to his music in Australia. We have always had a good friendship, and that will not change next year.”

Charles : “Lewis Hamilton ? J’ai beaucoup de respect pour lui et nous avons de nombreuses passions en commun, comme la musique. Je suis allé avec lui écouter sa musique en Australie. Nous avons toujours eu une bonne amitié et cela ne changera pas l’année prochaine.”#ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/J9TxwNA3e0 — CL16__FanpageFr (@Cl16__FanpageFr) May 16, 2024

Leclerc has even shown enthusiasm about the idea of collaborating with Hamilton on music. He said in an interview earlier this season, “I haven’t spoken about music too much with Lewis yet. We discussed it last year, and he was telling me that he loves music. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration.”

Interestingly, Leclerc and Hamilton might collaborate beyond just music. Leclerc, who recently launched his own ice cream brand called Lec, hinted that he would be interested in partnering with Hamilton in the business world as well.