F1

“It’s the worst claim to ever make”: Lewis Hamilton responds to ‘cheating’ allegations from the Red Bull team who feel Mercedes are using unfair machinery to win races

"It's the worst claim to ever make": Lewis Hamilton responds to 'cheating' allegations from the Red Bull team who feel Mercedes are using unfair machinery to win races
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Trae Young has been the best gift Atlanta got since Martin Luther King!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for joining LeBron James, Chris Paul, and others in a special feat
Next Article
"Frank Vogel has gotta coach now": Gilbert Arenas gives an honest opinion on the Lakers after LeBron James enters Health & Safety Protocols for Covid-19 test
F1 Latest News
"It's the worst claim to ever make": Lewis Hamilton responds to 'cheating' allegations from the Red Bull team who feel Mercedes are using unfair machinery to win races
“It’s the worst claim to ever make”: Lewis Hamilton responds to ‘cheating’ allegations from the Red Bull team who feel Mercedes are using unfair machinery to win races

Lewis Hamilton has firmly denied the cheating accusations made by Red Bull team principal Christian…