“It’s the worst claim to ever make”: Lewis Hamilton responds to ‘cheating’ allegations from the Red Bull team who feel Mercedes are using unfair machinery to win races

Lewis Hamilton has firmly denied the cheating accusations made by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner against the Mercedes team.

The rear-wing saga between Red Bull and Mercedes has been a topic of discussion throughout 2021. Both teams have been at each other’s throats all season long about the same issue. This has led to a verbal war off the track between the team bosses.

In an interview after the Qatar GP, Christian Horner claimed that Mercedes are ‘cheating’ because they use a rear wing that gives them an unfair advantage. Red Bull are very vocal about the issue because the Silver Arrows have gained a massive pace boost in their W12 over the last few races.

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton being faster than Max Verstappen’s RB16 is not something the Milton-Keynes based team want. Hence, they are trying to find out why Hamilton’s speed advantage and feel that the German team is cheating.

Hamilton, on the other hand, insists that there is no foul play on their part.

“If it is egos fighting each other, there is defense, there is respect.” said the Mercedes driver.

“But what is important, I did see someone say something about cheating, and that’s the worst claim ever to make. “We have done all these tests, and this is where it is. I don’t like it when people put that out there.”

Winning the 8th title in 2021 would be his greatest achievement, says Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is a 7-Time World Champion. The Briton won 1 title with McLaren and a further 6 with Mercedes since his move to Brackley in 2013. However, he admitted that winning the title in 2021 would be his biggest achievement in Formula 1.

“If I get the job done, I think it will be my greatest title, yes.” the 36-year-old said.

A great win for our first time in Qatar. #TEAMLH you keep us going, we keep pushing and we feel your energy more than ever. It’s been one hell of a year but I love this battle. Getting right back to work, focused and ready for the final two races. We win & we lose together. pic.twitter.com/sGHFwBcV8c — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 21, 2021

“But also, no one has ever been able to fight for an eighth, aside from Michael Schumacher. It is a new position, uncharted territory. This is the best I have been able to give in a year, the training, the time balance that I have.”

“I am proud of everything we have done. There were times when we were 32 points behind. I know how hard it is to catch them up and at the time it feels impossible, but somehow we recovered.” he concluded.

