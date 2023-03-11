Logan Sargeant Credits His Personal Trainer After Impressive F1 Debut in Bahrain

Williams’ new recruit Logan Sargeant has credited his personal trainer after he made a fantastic F1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix a week ago.

The American finished twelfth for a team that finished last in the Constructors’ Championship last season. His performance was impressive because he finished just two places behind his more experienced teammate, Alexander Albon.

Sargeant will now hope that he can carry on his momentum. The next race will occur at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia from March 17 to 19.

Logan Sargeant thanks his personal trainer for keeping him in good shape

After competing in his first race as an F1 driver, Logan Sargeant took to Williams’ official website (as quoted by f1i.com) and expressed his gratitude towards his personal trainer, Ben Jacobs, for working alongside him for the past six years.

The American wrote that because of his long affiliation with Jacobs, it was ‘only right’ for him to pay tribute to his personal trainer. Sargeant explained how Jacobs had worked extremely hard to ensure he was in ‘grand prix’ condition.

P12 on debut. Loved every second of it. Big thank you and so proud of this whole team! A day I’ll never forget 💙 @WilliamsRacing pic.twitter.com/DHrVlJimR6 — Logan Sargeant (@LoganSargeant) March 5, 2023

The 22-year-old added that it was not just one off-season that made a difference but several years of hard work. The Williams racer concluded his remarks by explaining how Jacobs is more than a personal trainer to him.

“Just having that friend to travel with, someone who I’m comfortable being around, makes a huge difference through the weekends and can keep me more relaxed,” added Sargeant.

The American is not the only rookie in the F1 2023 season

Logan Sargeant is not the only rookie in the F1 2023 season, as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri also debuted at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend. The two drivers had contrasting races.

While Sargeant was delighted on the one hand to finish 12th in his maiden F1 race, Piastri had mixed emotions after he was forced to retire from the Bahrain GP. McLaren confirmed after the race that Piastri retired because of an ‘electrical issue.’

Speaking of his retirement, the young Australian said that while he was happy to get the number of laps he got in at the Bahrain Grand Prix, he was disappointed with how his race ended. Both Sargeant and Piastri now have less than a week before they get racing again in Saudi Arabia.

