Christian Horner’s wife cancels 50th birthday bash at $11.6 Million mansion after tragic royal news

Following the death of the Queen, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner’s wife Geri decided to call off her 50th Birthday celebrations.

Christian Horner is on the verge of winning Red Bull’s first Constructor’s title since 2013. The team lead the table by 139 points ahead of the nearest contender Ferrari.

The celebrations for this triumph may begin as soon as next week as Red Bull stands a chance to claim the title before the season ends. But at the moment, Horner has had to delay another celebration.

His wife, Geri Horner, decided to call off her 50th birthday party this weekend. The former Spice Girl decided to do so following the death of the Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom.

The Queen passed away on 8 September 2022 at the Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years of age and was the longest-lived British monarch.

Following the Queen’s death, a period of National Mourning was declared. This is expected to last until the day after the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place on Monday, 19 September.

We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. All at Oracle Red Bull Racing send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

As a result, many sporting events, concerts, large public gatherings and other activities have been suspended as a mark of respect. And Geri and Christian Horner decided to do the same.

Geri celebrated her 50th Birthday on 6th August 2022. However, she had planned to celebrate this weekend along with her husband. But the news is that they will no longer host the lavish Birthday party at home.

Christian Horner and Geri pay respects to The Queen

Christian Horner, along with the entire F1 paddock, stood in silence following the death of the Queen. And the Red Bull Team Principal has also decided to maintain the decorum for his wife’s birthday event.

Geri Horner was set to host a grand party at her $11.6 Million Oxfordshire home along with her husband. The guest list included former Spice girls Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

Geri had admired the Queen and attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Monarch in June. She shared her tribute to the Queen on her Instagram post.

The Former Spice girl wrote, “My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance.”

But Christian and Geri will be celebrating very soon as Max Verstappen and Red Bull are close to claiming both the Drivers and Constructors titles this year. And mostly, they could be celebrating the wins as soon as next week!

