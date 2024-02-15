Lewis Hamilton Suggests a Comedian With Unreliable Driving Skills to Drive George Russell and Not Him

Recently, a video emerged on X (formerly Twitter) where Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton is having a chat with two prominent British comedians. As the seven-time world champion talked on with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, the Briton hilariously made fun of Ranganathan’s ‘unreliable’ driving skills. The joking conversation caught George Russell in the crossfire, too.

In the video, the 39-year-old took a few light-hearted jabs at the 45-year-old comedian as he dissuaded him from dreaming of a career in motorsport. He then suggested that maybe he could be the one ‘ubering‘ the drivers around.

Hamilton can be quoted as saying, “I personally wouldn’t trust you to drive me, no. But you could drive someone else. You could drive George [Russell]!”

Hamilton‘s hilarious response came after Ranganathan pitched himself to Hamilton. However, he added, “I’m 45 and I’ve got only one fully functioning eye. But apart from that…” After the #44 driver’s rejection, Ranganathan even remarked, “Smash that dream to pieces straight away, yeah?”

But in all of this friendly banter, the Briton explained a very important aspect of how the Silver Arrows operate as a team, on a day-to-day basis.

Lewis Hamilton reveals who the ‘most important’ people are at Mercedes

The ex-McLaren driver went on to explain how the team really operates. If Beckett and Ranganathan were to actually be part of the Silver Arrows, the concept of hierarchy would have to be thrown out, straight away.

Hamilton explained, “We’re all a part of the same team.” According to him, the team doesn’t have manufactured positions of importance or a sense of seniority. Every person in the team is doing a job that eventually leads to the common objective – being the fastest on track. Hamilton concluded by explaining that there are “no people at the top or people at the bottom”.

2024 is going to be the last time Hamilton gets to work in the environment at Mercedes. With his 2025 Ferrari move all lined up, the Briton is on the cusp of his final season with the Silver Arrows. And with a few ‘filming‘ laps already under his belt with the W15 at Silverstone, Hamilton would be hoping to start his last season with the team off in the best possible fashion.