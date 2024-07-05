Lewis Hamilton Takes a Weird Precaution to Ensure Mercedes Performs Well at British GP

Lewis Hamilton never followed in the footsteps of F1 drivers having rituals before a race weekend and relied on his talent and his car’s pace to steer him to glory. However, as things turn out, he did fall for the curry superstition recently, which he revealed ahead of the 2024 British GP.

“We normally do a barbecue on Thursday night, but we’re doing curry tonight. All my team loves having curry and usually, when they have curry we do well,” said Hamilton during the media day in Silverstone.

Lewis: “We normally do a barbecue on Thursday night, but we’re doing curry tonight. All my team love having curry and usually when they have curry we do well. So I’m like packing them all out with curry!!” #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/PyDPNF2Rmk — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) July 4, 2024

This isn’t a ritual Hamilton actively follows. Instead, he just chooses to point out that Mercedes performs well when his team eats curry. As the Brackley-based outfit looks to build on George Russell’s victory, Hamilton presumably chose to sacrifice on their barbecue night just to instill confidence that things will go their way in Silverstone.

However, that isn’t to say that Hamilton had to settle for something he didn’t like. He once admitted in an interview that if there was one dish he would love to have for the rest of his life, it would be curry. That is how much the Briton loves Indian food.

Talking about superstitions, Hamilton once had a very specific way of getting into his car before a race. But after missing a step and ruining the race, he stopped following it.

The curry ritual, on the other hand, keeps popping up and it has helped Hamilton get good results in the past.

Lewis Hamilton’s hunt for curry ahead of Spain 2023

Mercedes had a poor start to the 2023 season and was struggling to get on the podium. However, at the Spanish GP, Mercedes surprisingly scored a double podium on pure merit. Hamilton then revealed how the curry seemed to have done the trick.

“I love Indian food. So my team tries to find an Indian restaurant in every country we go to. The garlic and everything has a bit of a smell, but they think it brings us luck. They went for curry before the Spanish Grand Prix and we got second place.” said Hamilton.

Hamilton will be hoping that this weekend at Silverstone, the curry magic guides his team to another double podium finish, perhaps even a win for himself.