Not Shakira, But This Spicy Item Worked It’s Magic on Lewis Hamilton This F1 Season

The rumors of Shakira potentially dating Lewis Hamilton were widespread a few months ago as fans repeatedly spotted the two together. Moreover, since the Briton would often perform well when the Colombian was present at the venue he was racing at, many fans labeled the Latin pop star as the 38-year-old‘s lucky charm. However, Hamilton has recently dismissed the same and has revealed which spicy item has worked its magic on him.

The rumors of Hamilton and Shakira potentially dating began at the Miami Grand Prix when the two not only enjoyed dinner together but also a yacht ride. These rumors then intensified when the seven-time champion once again hung out with Shakira following the conclusion of the Spanish Grand Prix and then also the British GP.

Following the conclusion of the race at Silverstone, a report from The Sun went to the extent of pointing out that Hamilton also took Shakira on a date to a nightclub. The report states that the two seemed “very friendly” and also danced together. However, despite their various interactions over the course of this year, Hamilton believes that an Indian spicy food has been lucky for him and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton loves garlic and curry

While speaking in a recent interview with gq.com, Lewis Hamilton said, “I love Indian food. So my team tries to find an Indian restaurant in every country we go to. The garlic and everything has a bit of a smell, but they think it brings us luck. They went for curry before the Spanish Grand Prix and we got second place“.

The 38-year-old said that he believes that he and Mercedes perform better when the team have had curry. Other than Indian food, Hamilton also revealed that he enjoys eating vegan food. He said that he visits a vegan restaurant called Neat Burger when he is in London, Dubai or New York. At this restaurant, he often eats vegan chicken nuggets.

Since Hamilton has now revealed where the luck for him and Mercedes is coming from, and has not met Shakira in the past few months, the rumors of him potentially dating the 46-year-old have died down. Dominican psychic Nino Prodigio has now revealed the reasoning behind the same.

Is Shakira dating Hamilton?

In a recent interview with the People magazine, Nino Prodigio explained why he believes that a relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira is unlikely to work out. He said (as quoted by marca.com), “I’m going to be honest. This man is looking for a child. I don’t know if Shakira is into it. There’s something nice between them as a friendship. I don’t see much in the future“.

Hamilton is still unmarried and has never had children. On the other hand, the Colombian pop star has two children, Milan and Sasha, from her previous relationship with famous soccer star Gerard Pique.