Lewis Hamilton Takes It Up a Notch With Recent A-Listers Gathering Including Kim Kardashian and Elton John in Glastonbury

Lewis Hamilton has recently been spotted with A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Elton John, and Pharrell Williams at the Glastonbury music festival. Hamilton, who has several celebrity friends outside of F1, is often seen hanging out with huge stars when he is away from F1.

Without a doubt, Hamilton is the most recognizable and marketable athlete in F1 at the moment. Even though Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc have been on the ascendency in the last few years, there’s no stopping the seven-time world champion’s popularity.

Hamilton gained immense popularity due to his presence on social media. Also, because of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which increased his fan-following in the United States of America. The seven-time world champion is currently the most followed F1 star in all categories of social media.

Now, the seven-time world champion, who’s already a renowned sports star around the world, was recently seen hanging out with a host of celebrity friends at one of the most famous music festivals in the world.

Lewis Hamilton takes things up a notch

Lewis Hamilton is the ultimate star magnet in F1 as seen in recent times. Apart from being spotted with Kardashian and Williams at the Louis Vuitton fashion shows, the 38-year-old was also seen in Elton John’s farewell performance.

Hamilton is so well known that he got inside access to Elton John’s Glastonbury headlining set alongside David Furnish. The Glastonbury set was the hottest one in town, but it didn’t stop the Mercedes star from attending it.

Admittedly, Elton John is a renowned Hamilton fan who wished the Briton after his championship success on more than one occasion as reported by The Sun. Apart from this, the Silver Arrows ace was also seen with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro at a dinner in a fancy French restaurant Balthazar in New York.

Is Hamilton more popular than Formula 1?

It’s no secret that Lewis Hamilton is very popular among the A-listers around the world. From Tom Brady in the NFL to Shaquille O’Neal or LeBron James in the NBA, to Neymar in Soccer, Hamilton is friends with them all.

Following this, the seven-time world champion’s alleged relationship list also includes Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and most recently Shakira.

And when it comes to popularity online, Lewis Hamilton got 3.1 million more followers than F1 on all the social media platforms combined.