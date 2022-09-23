This $3.9 Million Ferrari theme house has scary Charles Leclerc moment framed

A Ferrari-themed home in Dallas, Texas features a Ferrari F8 Tributo along with many other expensive customisations and a horrific crash featuring Charles Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc is Ferrari’s golden boy who is promised to deliver their first Drivers title since 2007. The Monegasque has tried his best, but 2022 will not be the year he clinches the title.

However, Ferrari’s legacy of being an iconic automobile brand still stands strong. The Italian manufacturer is still one of the most esteemed brands in racing and has a strong and faithful fanbase.

In fact, a Dallas homeowner has listed his $3.9 Million mansion on Zillow. And if you are a Ferrari fan, then this would be the most amazing customisation you would have imagined.

The owner went completely wild customising this 3 Bedroom 4,853 square-feet mansion. It features a Versace-themed main suite, an 80s-themed speakeasy and Ferrari themed home office.

The office has a Ferrari mural and logos all over the place. And the centre-piece is a white Ferrari F8 tribute parked inside the house!

This $3.9 million house for sale in Dallas, TX has some pretty cool rooms in it 😉#essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/Bbyinrc9ny — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) September 21, 2022

However, the $300,000 special edition Ferrari is not included in the final asking price. But the Italian porcelain floors and Murano Crystal Chandeliers dangling over the beast surely make up for the price.

The owner claimed the house is inspired by the film “Tron: Legacy.” But F1 fans were quick to point out a rather amusing detail. The walls of the Ferrari office feature Leclerc’s horrific crash in the 2018 Belgian GP. Maybe a Ferrari fan would want to change that right!

Also Read: Charles Leclerc feels more pressure in his $3 million yacht than in F1 car

What was Charles Leclerc’s horrid crash at Spa?

In 2018, a young 20-year-old Charles Leclerc joined the F1 season as a rookie. Leclerc had come off a successful F2 championship in 2017, winning the title in his rookie year.

Leclerc signed for the Sauber F1 Team as a race driver and teamed up with Marcus Ericsson. He became the first Monegasque driver in the sport in over 20 years.

He scored his first point after finishing 6th in Baku. And then on enjoyed a good spell of results. But in only the 13th race of his F1 career, Leclerc was involved in a horrific multi-car accident.

The halo played its part in helping Charles Leclerc escape unharmed from a big crash at Spa on Sunday

Vía @F1 pic.twitter.com/ixknY3KOi8 — RegulandoTC (@REGULANDOTC) August 27, 2018

The mishap occurred at the first corner of the opening lap of the Belgian GP. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg suffered a lock-up and hit the back of McLaren’s Fernando Alonso. Alonso’s car was flung and landed on top of Leclerc’s car.

Alonso’s tyre hit Leclerc’s halo and scraped past his head. Had it not been for the Halo, the incident could have been life-threatening for the 20-year-old Sauber driver.

All the 3 drivers were out following the incident and were safe. Leclerc too thanked the Halo for saving his life. He said, “I have never been a fan of the halo. But I have to say that I was very happy to have it over my head today.”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc reacts to a short film of him driving $700,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale alongside the Prince of Monaco