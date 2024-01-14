“We’ll Hopefully Do Something”: Lewis Hamilton Gives Away His USA Expansion Plan With His $25 Million Non-profit Venture

Lewis Hamilton has really poured his heart and soul into his charity foundation, Mission 44. The seven-time world champion has also reportedly pledged a handsome $25,000,000 of his own money into the foundation. Now, the Briton has revealed his plans to expand Mission 44’s reach into the United States of America.

In a video uploaded to Mercedes’ official YouTube account, Hamilton was answering questions posed to him by young fans. While discussing the efforts he’s put into collaborating in Brazil, Hamilton revealed,

“My goal is to open Mission 44 in Brazil, and then I think we’ll hopefully do something in the US as well.”

The sole aim and objective of Mission 44 is to educate and give opportunities to kids from underprivileged backgrounds. Hamilton struggled a lot as a child, getting to where he is today, not just because he was middle-class, but also because he was black. This helps the Briton understand the importance of inclusivity and prevalence of opportunity.

With high hopes for the future, Hamilton has now seemingly set his sights on America. The United States is a place that has a desperate need for measures like this while also quickly becoming a hotbed for talented individuals who need just one chance to showcase their talent to the entire world.

Lewis Hamilton is ready to explore the US with his altruistic ventures

In a survey conducted in 2019, 46% of the black community residing in the United States of America said that they strongly felt discriminated against. Naturally, the bane of social and racial inequity is pretty high in the States.

On the flip side however, the country is quickly becoming a booming talent pool for motorsports. With Formula 1’s popularity skyrocketing in the US, many young up and coming drivers are waiting for that grassroots opportunity to kickstart their bid to become the next Lewis Hamilton.

US is a tantalizing prospect for the Briton to explore for his own personal reasons, too. In the past, Hamilton has very openly expressed his admiration and love for the nation. What’s more, he often enjoys travelling to the US, and establishing Mission 44 in the States would be a welcome challenge for the Silver Arrows’ star.

Hamilton already has a few tangible assets and investments in the US. For instance, his Vegan Burger Joint, co-sponsored by Leonardo di Caprio has an outlet in New York. Moreover, Hamilton was part of a consortium that bought out NFL side Denver Broncos back in 2022.