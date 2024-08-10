Lewis Hamilton To Become Guru in Red With Charles Leclerc and Oliver Bearman as Ferrari Disciples

With Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, the Maranello-based team is excited, and so are its drivers. Charles Leclerc previously spoke about the appealing thought of partnering up with Hamilton and now, Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman has also seconded that notion.

Bearman signed for Haas for the 2025 season but will maintain close ties to Ferrari. He is looking forward to learning new things from the seven-time champion and admits that he will bring a “winning mentality” to the team.

“He’s one of the best to have ever done it,” said Bearman to Formula1.com. “I hope that I will learn a lot from him and I hope that Ferrari will as well because I think he will be a great asset to the team.”

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/ax5L8lUVAL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 1, 2024

Hamilton‘s start to the 2024 season was tough but with Mercedes — his current team making strides, he became competitive at the front. He won in Silverstone, which was his first F1 victory since 2021, and then won in Spa, the last race before the F1 summer break.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has gone into a slump, despite a positive start to the campaign. That, however, may change, but former team owner Eddie Jordan insists that Hamilton will take Ferrari back to the top.

“Lewis is right back on his game” – Jordan

On the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan spoke about Hamilton’s return to form with Mercedes. While many saw Mercedes winning and Ferrari struggling as an ominous sign for the Stevenage-born driver, Jordan saw it as an opportunity for Hamilton to take things by the scruff of its neck in Italy.

“Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong because I think Lewis is right back on his game,” the Irishman said.

Ferrari, on paper, would arguably have the strongest driver line-up for 2025. Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz to partner up with Leclerc. One is a seven-time champion vying for his eighth. The other has long been seen as the driver to bring championship glory back to Ferrari. Time will tell who comes out on top among the two.