Lewis Hamilton Triggers New Collaboration Rumors With Grace Wales Bonner as He Attends the British Fashion Awards

Lewis Hamilton is celebrated for both his excellence on the race track and his distinctive style. A fashionista at heart, the Briton seems poised to add another feather to his fashion industry endeavors. Appearing at the British Fashion Awards, the Mercedes man stimulated speculations about a potential collaboration with Grace Wales Bonner.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton was donning a striking cream and white costume designed by Grace Wales Bonner at the Fashion Awards. However, what gave this noteworthy appearance a fascinating twist was the renowned designer standing next to the seven-time champion.

This incident has prompted Highsnobiety to present speculation that has stirred excitement among the fans. According to the publication, there is speculation about a potential collaboration between the two iconic figures. As per a recent tweet, Highsnobiety wrote, “Lewis Hamilton and Grace Wales Bonner arriving together at the 2023 British Fashion Awards, Is there a collab in the works?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/highsnobiety/status/1731767925294403626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Undoubtedly, Hamilton’s strong interest in fashion is evident in his recent endeavors. Last year, he made an entry into the fashion scene by introducing his clothing line within the Pluss44 store. A notable aspect is Hamilton’s collaboration with the renowned artist Takashi Murakami for this initiative.

In addition to this, Hamilton also revealed the second collection stemming from this collaboration. The most recent collection by Lewis Hamilton is titled “The Vegas Trip,” which pays tribute to the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

How many times has Lewis Hamilton been spotted donning Grace Bonner suits?

Lewis Hamilton consistently showcases a profound admiration for luxury fashion. This was evident when he attended the British Awards wearing a gorgeous cream and white suit that Grace Bonner had designed. Even though he looked quite handsome in this fitted outfit, this wasn’t his initial collaboration with the renowned luxury designer.

Earlier this year, the British racing icon attended the Wales Bonner Summer Spring Show, captivating onlookers in meticulously designed attire by Grace Bonner. Interestingly, there are also reports confirming that the Mercedes star opted for a custom-tailored Wales Bonner suit when he received his knighthood.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct4awYQNW5j/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The sequence of these occurrences strongly suggests that potential collaboration between two iconic figures is possible. However, despite the speculative nature of this information, a rumor among fans on Twitter lends credibility to these whispers. Allegedly, Lewis Hamilton was seating at the same table as both Grace Wales Bonner and David Koma during the British Fashion Awards.

For those unfamiliar with Grace Wales Bonner’s work, she stands as a highly respected British fashion designer celebrated for her innovative and culturally rich designs. Bonner’s creations consistently draw inspiration from her Afro-Altantic heritage, showcasing a unique blend of influences that reflect her distinctive artistic vision.