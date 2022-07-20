F1 Circuit Paul Ricard 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 French Grand Prix Main Race?

Formula 1 will be back on track for the twelfth race of the season at the French Grand Prix. Here’s how you can watch the race?
After a week’s break after the Austrian GP, drivers will return to the track at the French GP this weekend.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the trophy home at the Red Bull Ring and reduced his gap to rival Max Verstappen to 38 points.
R A C E 🇫🇷 W E E K #FrenchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qFTETSPM5v
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2022
While Ferrari put things right in terms of strategy, a late DNF for Carlos Sainz due to engine failure lost him a chance at the podium. This means that Ferrari still has lots of work to do on its reliability.
Going into the French GP this weekend, Red Bull is hoping to bring updates to their car having lost the last two races. Mercedes is also planning on a huge upgrade package and hope to be back on the podium.
When and where to watch the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix?
Here’s how you can catch the live action this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard:
2022 FRENCH GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|Sky Sports F1
|12:30
|Friday
|FP2
|Sky Sports F1
|15:45
|Saturday
|FP3
|Sky Sports F1
|11:45
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|Sky Sports F1
|14:35
|Saturday
|Qualifying Highlights
|Channel 4
|18:30
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|Sky Sports F1
|12:30
|Sunday
|Race Highlights
|Channel 4
|18:30
2022 FRENCH GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|ESPNU
|07:55
|Friday
|FP2
|ESPN2
|10:55
|Saturday
|FP3
|ESPN2
|06:55
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|ESPN2
|09:55
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|ESPN
|08:55
|Sunday
|Post-Race Show
|ESPN3
|11:00
2022 FRENCH GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Time
|Friday
|FP1
|FoxTel/Kayo
|21:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|FoxTel/Kayo
|00:45
|Saturday
|FP3
|FoxTel/Kayo
|20:45
|Saturday
|Qualifying
|FoxTel/Kayo
|23:35
|Sunday
|Grand Prix
|FoxTel/Kayo
|21:30
