Lewis Hamilton Unaffected With American Tire Fire as No Obstacle Stands in the Way of F1 Brain Child

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt will be continuing their work in the Hungarian Grand Prix despite the recent strike that is going on in Hollywood. Even though the production is reported to be hampered, it will not slow down entirely.

Hollywood is seeing the most extensive shutdown in over 60 years, as 160,000 performers have decided to stop working in Los Angeles. The reason for the strike is reportedly to bring parity. According to The Screen Actors Guild (SAG), they want the streaming giants to agree to a fair share of profit and better working conditions, reported the BBC.

Furthermore, they also want guarantees against using Artificial Intelligence in the sphere. The strike should not only halt the production of multiple high-end films but also stop the promotion of already-made films.

Movies looking to be hit during the strike include Avatar and Gladiator sequels. The list also includes Haunted Mansion by Disney, Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice, etc. Among them, it is reported that Apex by Hamilton will also take a hit.

Apex will have no such obstacle despite a strike

According to a report by Motorsport Espana, the movie production will continue at Hungaroring despite the strike back in the United States. Even if Brad Pitt is absent from the shoot, footage of the action at the race track can still be obtained in Hungary.

The reports added that the garage for the fictional movie Apex is also ready at Hungaroring. As the set-up is laid at the track, there are plans to record high-speed footage of Apex pitstops, grid activity, parc ferme action, etc.

A significant amount of work on the movie was done at Silverstone, as Pitt was seen shooting multiple on-track scenes with the modified F1-looking F2 car. The Hollywood star, who plays the character of Sonny Hayes, was seen during the pre-race preparation.

Hamilton’s expectations from Apex

Lewis Hamilton has great expectations from the movie. Hamilton is the executive producer of Apex and is hopeful of a magnanimous success of the Apple-backed show.

The seven-time world champion wants the movie to eclipse the success enjoyed by Netflix’s Driver to Survive. According to Associated Press, the British driver said, “We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that.”

Drive to Survive has added a whole new dimension for F1. It not only infused the sport with millions of new fans but also opened up a vast and profitable market for the sport in the United States and worldwide. It’ll be interesting to see if Apex touches Drive to Survive or eclipses when it comes out.