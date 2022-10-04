Ferrari has 7GB of confidential data stolen by online hackers

Ferrari revealed earlier this week that a ransomware hacker attack resulted in them having 7GB of internal data stolen.

A cyber gang named RansomEXX took responsibility for stealing a bunch of confidential information online from Ferrari’s database according to Corriere. The Maranello-based outfit released a statement saying that there had been no particular breach in their own systems and that they have launched a full investigation into the matter.

🚨| Ferrari is currently trying to work out how internal documents were leaked to the public. They say there is no evidence of a data breach, and no disruption to business. Earlier, it was reported that 7GB of internal documents were leaked after a hack by RansomEXX. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) October 3, 2022

They also added that their daily operations in the factory were not affected whatsoever by this ransomware attack. However, whether this affects the Formula 1 division of their work has not been pointed out yet.

Research and Development in the F1 Wing are particularly confidential since rival teams are always keeping an eye out for your strengths and weaknesses.

Not the first time Ferrari were attacked by ransomware group

This wasn’t the first time Ferrari victims of online hacking. A group that goes by the name of Everest targeted the Italian outfit. Their attack, however, was on the company ‘Speroni’, that delivers parts and components of sports cars.

Ferrari was not the only company that suffered from Everest’s attacks. Lamborghini and Maserati also had their documents leaked at the same time, and they were all sold at a high price.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hoping to guide Ferrari to a strong 2022 season finish

Ferrari started the 2022 F1 season on a very positive note. They won two out of the opening three races and were an early favorite to win the Title. Leclerc finally felt that the time for him to shine on the big stage had arrived.

This came before a series of strategy blunders, mistakes and simple bad luck spoiled their season. In the subsequent rounds, they gave up on a lot of points to Red Bull and defending Champion Max Verstappen.

Solid points haul. A good weekend overall for us 💪 Onwards to Japan 🇯🇵#essereFerrari 🔴 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/3m5pxkr5cn — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 3, 2022

Verstappen was untouchable in terms of form, and currently has a 104 point lead over Leclerc. With just five races to go, it’s only a matter of time before Verstappen is crowned Champion. The 24-year-old can win his second World Championship as early as next weekend’s Japanese GP.

In spite of that, Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz will be hoping to keep the pressure on in the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull are favorites to win it, but the Scuderia still have an outside chance of getting a sniff at it.