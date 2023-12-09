Lewis Hamilton Uses Michelle Obama’s Motto to Lend Support to Susie Wolff

With the FIA causing major trouble in the life of Susie Wolff for the last few days, Lewis Hamilton lent his support to the F1 Academy’s Managing Director and blasted the authorities for their conduct. He called the last week “challenging” and “disappointing” as the authorities launched an investigation on Wolff for a potential breach of confidentiality.

In the latest statement released by the FIA, the authority stated that the compliance rules were robust enough to ensure no confidentiality breach would take shape, bringing the investigation to an end. Following the statement, Susie Wolff took to Instagram to issue a statement on the same, where Hamilton chose to quote the words of Michelle Obama (uploaded on X by Deni).

“Like Mrs. Obama said, ‘when they go low, we go high.’ Supporting you all the way.”

In a prior statement, Hamilton also claimed the whole incident was disappointing and deemed the conclusion unfair. “A disappointing week really to see that the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve ever had in our sport, with Susie Wolff, without questioning, without any evidence. And then just saying sorry at the end, and that’s just unacceptable.”

Speaking at a prize-giving ceremony in Azerbaijan, the Mercedes driver also called for a change in the way things work in the sport and the need to add diversity rather than working against it. While Toto Wolff declined to give any official statements on the matter, Susie Wolff’s statement became a need for the hour.

Susie Wolff will not let this go easily

After the investigation nearly made her lose everything Wolff worked for all her life, the 41-year-old’s official statement showcased her anger and disappointment over the matter. She also called to question the lack of evidence by the FIA before they launched an investigation, which targeted her reputation and honor in the world of F1. “I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release,” she added.

Wolff also claimed she was “collateral damage” in an attempt to discredit “somebody else.” Susie Wolff said she will not stop until she finds out the person responsible for instigating the campaign and misleading the media against her. Concluding her statement, Wolff said the sport deserves much better than what happened in the last week, deeming the entire process “not good enough.”