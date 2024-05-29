Charles Leclerc Gets Close to Home Surprise From Ferrari Sponsors After His Impressive Monaco GP Win

Charles Leclerc scripted history by becoming the first Monegasque since Louis Chiron in 1931 to win the Monaco GP. The feat called for celebrations and those aren’t going to stop anytime soon. Ferrari’s sponsor VistaJet made the most of the opportunity recently to surprise Leclerc onboard one of their flights.

VistaJet served Leclerc four of the five flavors of his ice cream brand ‘Lec’ while he was flying with them. The surprise came with a special congratulatory note that read, “Congratulations on this historical Grand Prix win at your home race! I hope you enjoy your amazing LEC healthy ice cream.”

The note was handwritten by VistaJet’s nutritionist Jenna Daou. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Leclerc posted a photo of the note and the ice cream on Instagram.

Charles Leclerc launched Lec earlier this year in April. The brand became an instant hit in the Italian supermarkets. The 26-year-old launched five flavors of the frozen dessert, namely peanut caramel tango, swirly pistachi-oh!, chocolate crunch, vanillove, and salty carammmel. Each tub retails for 4.99 euros ($5.36).

Given the dominant way he registered his maiden win in Monaco, Leclerc certainly deserves all the plaudits he is receiving. The Ferrari driver took advantage of the upgrades introduced by the team in Imola to start the weekend in Monaco by topping two of the three practice sessions.

Carrying the momentum, he landed the all-important pole position and led every lap to win the race.

Charles Leclerc eats into Max Verstappen’s precious lead

Charles Leclerc’s win at home marked Max Verstappen’s third loss in 2024. In comparison, the Dutchman had the same number of losses over the period of an entire season in 2023.

Currently, the Dutchman is stationed on top of the drivers’ standings. However, just 30 points separate Verstappen and Leclerc. Ferrari, meanwhile, is just 24 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’ standings.

The Maranello outfit has already won two races in the 2024 season and is carrying the momentum as F1 moves to Canada next. That could be the ultimate test of their ability to take the fight to the reigning champions.

While Charles Leclerc downplayed the chances of challenging Red Bull for the championship, Max Verstappen is not taking things as lightly. The Dutchman is well aware of the threat and is not confident of his team’s prospects in Montreal.

He fears the street circuit could once again expose the RB20’s weaknesses. Moreover, since the track has been resurfaced, it could be a factor that every team needs to be wary of.