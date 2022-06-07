“Lewis Hamilton went all in and got $30,000 Maverick X3″– How 7 time world champion used his motocross car for recreation during F1 summerbreak

Lewis Hamilton has a collection of cars but a rare motocross car Maverick X3 is probably the only vehicle he uses for recreation.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has an impressive car collection, which once almost touched $17million. However, one thing from his collection which is probably the cheapest yet stands out the most is the motocross Maverick X3.

The off-road car he owns he once used during the 2017 season’s summer break. It certainly helped to have a recreational session with the off-road car amidst the hectic season he was having. The video of it was posted by Hamilton across social media handles.

“Taking the BEAST for a ride! This Maverick X3 is awesome,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram back in 2017. Apparently, the starting price of that car is around $17,000, but seeing Hamilton’s needs, it could have gone around $30,000.

Moreover, it is reported that Hamilton not only owns the Maverick X3 but is also a brand ambassador of it. Certainly, Hamilton knows how to stand apart in the competition of having the coolest car collection.

Lewis Hamilton aims for a win in Silverstone

Mercedes with its W13 brought several challenges to Hamilton. From winning the championship last year to now struggling to be even the third-best team on the grid, Mercedes have several challenges to overcome.

But with the gradual upgrades, Mercedes have improved in several areas. Now, with the British Grand Prix approaching soon, Hamilton aims to be in contention for the win at his home venue.

#F1: Lewis Hamilton: “I’m hoping by Silverstone that we have the car where we need it, at least by then, to be able to fight these guys for the win. That’s what I’m working every day for, so that we can fight on home turf and give them the best race that we can.” — deni (@fiagirly) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell has been consistent with his performances. The 24-year-old race driver is the only driver to finish within the top-5 of every race. Now it remains to be seen whether Mercedes manage to bounce back this year or not.

