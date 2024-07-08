Lewis Hamilton With His 104th Win Makes a Record for the British Crown

It took 954 days for Lewis Hamilton to win his 104th Grand Prix, but his victory in Silverstone brought immense joy to hundreds of thousands in the stands and millions worldwide. The Briton broke the record for the driver with the most wins in a single circuit (9) and in the process, also achieved a big feat for the British Crown.

A member of the Order of the British Empire, Sir Lewis Hamilton became the first-ever Knight to win an F1 race.

Hamilton is not the only F1 driver who has been knighted. Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart, however, were all bestowed with the honor after their last race wins. Hamilton, on the other hand, received his knighthood in 2021, making him the only active driver on the list.

“ he is the man who raises the bar, who takes stacks to stratospheric levels ….. 8 TIMES WE SAID IT BEFORE, HERE IS A NINTH FOR YA, LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX ” inject it in my veins pic.twitter.com/E8XBqAy0gx — Ahmed baokbah ✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) July 7, 2024

Not only was the win an iconic achievement for the British crown, but it was also emotional for Hamilton. Driving in his last British GP for Mercedes, the 39-year-old emerged victorious following a winless streak that lasted over two years.

Hamilton started the race from P2 and was by no means, driving the fastest car on the track. After 52 laps of exciting racing action around Silverstone, however, it was an emotional Hamilton who stood on the top step of the podium.

Emotions took over Lewis Hamilton after British GP win

In the closing stages, Max Verstappen‘s Red Bull was on a rampant charge. After his team fitted on the hard tires in his RB20, he became the fastest driver, overtaking Lando Norris, and was just over a second behind Hamilton heading into the final lap.

Hamilton, however, held on. As he crossed the line in P1, his body shook with excitement and emotion. He also let out a few tears while talking to his race engineer Peter Bonnington on the team radio.

Hamilton’s British GP win also shows that Mercedes is well and truly back. George Russell‘s victory in Austria last weekend in addition to Hamilton’s Silverstone heroics means that the Silver Arrows have won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021.