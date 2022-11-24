Lewis Hamilton won’t do what Nico Rosberg started doing after retirement

A large section of F1 drivers does get into punditry and commentator once they cease to be professional drivers. Several of Lewis Hamilton’s contemporaries have gone on to take up those roles, including one of his fiercest rivals Nico Rosberg.

The German race driver at times commentates for SkySports. Moreover, he usually appears for their broadcast programmes during race weekends.

The former F1 champion seems to be enjoying his role in broadcasting and getting substantial traction. It would be safe to say his stint on television could go on for a long time if it interests him.

Lewis Hamilton won’t do what Nico Rosberg is doing

The seven-time world champion is still going strong at 37. He sees himself for five more years in this sport before leaving it forever. But in the second innings of his professional life, he doesn’t see commentatory as his cup of tea.

“When a sportsman finishes often do commentary,” said Hamilton regarding his future while speaking with Gayle King. “Which I’m not knocking it. But it’s not something that I want to do.”

In response, King said it’s a good business as she is in that field only. Replying to it, Hamilton praised that she’s good at it, and King was quick to say that he seems to be good at it too. But in the end, she also acknowledged that Hamilton would never want to do it.

He could fancy other roles

Hamilton shares warm relations with both the teams he has served in F1- McLaren and Mercedes. Though, his affection tilts more towards the Silver Arrows. Therefore, he can soon return to a special role with either of the teams once he retires.

Like Jenson Button is serving as an advisor to Williams. Helmut Marko, a former F1 driver, has been highly successful as their advisor since their inception in the sport.

The Briton has a vast knowledge about the technicalities of an F1 car and could be a key person in helping other teams in future in a non-driving role. It remains to be seen whether that will in future pique his interest or not.

