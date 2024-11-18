Lewis Hamilton’s +44 Teams Up With Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang for Las Vegas GP Capsule

Fashion, racing, and music come together in an exciting collaboration between Lewis Hamilton’s +44 and Tyler, The Creator’s Golf Wang. The two brands have joined forces to release a limited-edition capsule collection, inspired by the electrifying energy of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The collection brings together bold designs, streetwear aesthetics, and a touch of F1 excitement, making it a must-have for fans of both style and motorsport. Tyler Gregory Okonma, fondly known as Tyler, The Creator, is a Grammy-winning artist known for his distinctive music and personal style.

He founded Golf Wang in 2011, turning it into a trendsetting streetwear brand that blends vibrant colors and bold patterns. For this capsule, the Vegas Strip’s neon lights and high-energy atmosphere serve as the primary design inspiration, capturing the glamor of the City’s nightlife.

The collection includes a variety of eye-catching pieces: moto jackets, rally work jackets, casino-themed button-up shirts, jersey-style essentials, and unique accessories like a tire pressure gauge.

| Lewis Hamilton’s +44 announces collab with Tyler the Creator’s Golf Wang for the #LasVegasGP. The capsule is expected to come with a moto jacket, rally work jackets, casino-inspired button-up shirts, jersey essentials, and multiple accessories including, but not limited… pic.twitter.com/WcN25aYhy2 — deni (@fiagirly) November 18, 2024

Fans will be able to shop these items during a special launch event at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on November 20. For those unable to attend, the collection will also be available online at 3:00 p.m. ET the same day through the Golf Wang website.

This collaboration highlights the growing intersection of F1 and fashion, and it’s no surprise that Hamilton is leading the charge. The seven-time world champion launched his +44 brand in 2021, aiming to fuse fashion, music, art, and culture.

What sets +44 apart is its focus on sustainability, with Hamilton often advocating for environmentally conscious practices. The brand emphasizes quality and ethical manufacturing, reflecting the Briton’s values both on and off the track.