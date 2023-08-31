2 Months Since Embracing LeBron James, Tyler The Creator Hilariously ‘Interrupts’ 37 Y/o Savannah’s Birthday Wishes

LeBron James has had a busy offseason. Just when we thought all of his trips and parties were about to get over, Bron organized a get-together for his wife Savannah James’ birthday celebrations. Tyler The Creator was among the many who were present at Savannah’s 37th birthday. Two months after exchanging pleasantries with LeBron James at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris, the rapper left everyone in splits by hilariously interrupting the birthday wishes.

Tyler The Creator and LeBron James have been following each other’s journey for quite some time now. This isn’t the first time this summer that the two celebrities have met up. Present at the grand event hosted by Louis Vuitton, both icons were seen interacting with each other. Already in Europe attending the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Los Angeles Lakers legend graced the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Show with his presence.

Tyler The Creator’s antics during Savannah James’ birthday leave everyone in splits

As seen in AuxGod’s tweet below, Tyler The Creator joined several others who wished Savannah James as she was preparing herself to cut the cake. While the others were melodiously singing the customary “Happy Birthday” song, the musician hilariously interrupted everyone by repeating the last few words a couple of times. Everyone, including the birthday girl herself, was amused by the 32-year-old’s antics.

As soon as the video hit social media, it went viral in no time. NBA Twitter erupted with various comments. @RapDailyNews joined many others who were also entertained by Tyler’s escapade.

@tomiboxers jokingly stated that LBJ would now invite the music producer to be part of the James family.

Whereas, the likes of @Pablofrmdabckyd, @sebastian03, and @_____ebag were amazed at how “random” the link-up between the two celebrities was.

Apart from being a successful basketball player and intelligent businessman, LeBron James is also a loving family man. On several occasions, we have witnessed the 6’9″ Forward hype his wife by posting her on his social media. Just days before his wife’s birthday, the King shared a photo on his story and captioned it QUEEN.

LeBron James dropped 47 points on his 38th birthday

While Savannah James’ birthday was not as extravagant as other James’ parties, LeBron James had a pretty loud birthday celebration. Playing against the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday, the four-time MVP decided to give his fans a show. Suiting up for almost 40 minutes, the megastar stuffed the stat sheet with a near triple-double – 47/10/9.

As seen in the embed above, Savannah was one of the many people who were in awe of the King’s performance. Clearly impressed with a move that the four-time Champ pulled off during the course of the game, Savannah even hyped up her husband on Instagram.