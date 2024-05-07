Lewis Hamilton Opens Up on “Painful Part” of Working With Mercedes: “Has Been Massively Emotional”

Lewis Hamilton is in his last season with Mercedes, a team that has helped him win six World Championships. Before he moves to Ferrari next year, however, Hamilton talks about the feeling within the Brackley-based outfit and why these final few months are bittersweet.

Hamilton was the most dominant driver of the turbo-hybrid era between 2014 and 2020. However, following the regulation changes of 2022, Mercedes entered a slump, which affected Hamilton’s ability to work wonders behind the car’s wheel.

Now, in his final campaign with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton is sad that he cannot end things on a high. In an interview with CBS Mornings, the seven-time World Champion said,

“That’s probably the most painful part right now. Everyone at the team, wants it to be a great year. Everyone’s worked so hard back at the factory. For me, this whole journey has been massively emotional.”

Hamilton added that he had a lot of love for Mercedes, which had been his home for 11 seasons. He insists that he isn’t leaving because he is “unhappy” there, reminding everyone that the team has supported him since he was 13.

Why Lewis Hamilton could be leaving Mercedes

Hamilton loves the Mercedes brand but still chose to part ways with them. While he may not be unhappy with the relationships he has developed at the team over the years, a driver of his caliber won’t appreciate languishing in the midfield.

That is where Mercedes remains at the moment. Despite the best efforts of Toto Wolff and other top bosses at Mercedes, they aren’t showing any signs of going towards the front of the grid in the near future.

At 39, Hamilton doesn’t have much time remaining to achieve his final big milestone in F1—becoming an eight-time World Champion. Ferrari, a team on the ascendancy, can provide him with that opportunity, provided they continue down the same development road.

Furthermore, Ferrari, being one of F1’s most iconic teams, has always been a dream drive for the Stevenage-born driver.