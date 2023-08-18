Lewis Hamilton’s Chosen One Michael B Jordan Trains With the Enemy for $29,900 Experience

Lewis Hamilton has been spending a significant amount of his time on an umpteenth number of projects outside the race track. For example, he has been working on social initiatives such as Mission 44, and producing F1’s upcoming film featuring veteran Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. As Hamilton continues to try his hand at other things, a report has also emerged about who the British driver would choose to play him if a movie was made about him. According to marca.com, the Mercedes driver would pick Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan. However, there is one significant problem with Hamilton’s choice. While Jordan is gearing up to play the role of a driver, he is training with Mercedes’ arch-rivals Ferrari, an experience that costs as high as $29,900.

Advertisement

The report adds that Jordan recently received one of the Ferrari pilot courses that the Italian company reserves only for its customers. According to continentalautosports.com, Ferrari’s official dealer, the course price ranges from $16,600 to $29,900.

Michael B Jordan snubs Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team for Ferrari

According to marca.com, Michael B Jordan chose to take the Ferrari training course because of his fondness for Italian sports cars. The report adds that during the period, the 36-year-old drove a purebred Ferrari (the 296 GTB plug-in hybrid) that has a horsepower of 830. He took his course at the outstanding private circuit of The Thermal Club, which is on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvz-oLZPP0w/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The report also adds that since Jordan is a lover for speed, he was keen to take up this course. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that Jordan’s allegiance with F1 just does not end there as he also was a part of the group that recently invested in Alpine.

Michael B Jordan and Ryan Reynolds help lead a 24% of stake in Alpine

According to nbcnews.com, Hollywood actors Michael B Jordan, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny led a group of investors who bought a massive 24% stake in Alpine. The report adds that the group paid a staggering $218,000,000 to complete the takeover.

Even though their investment surprised most people, the group defended their move by explaining how F1 is continuously growing in the American market. As for Alpine, the investment will help boost the team’s media and marketing strategy, as former CEO Laurent Rossi pointed out.