Lewis Hamilton’s father invested $59,000 before McLaren could spot him

Lewis Hamilton’s father did four jobs and spent $59,000 to support the Briton before the McLaren F1 team spotted him.

Unlike many other drivers, Lewis Hamilton did not come from a wealthy background when he was trying to pave his way into motorsport. And F1 being an exclusive sport in terms of money, it was not all easy-going for the Briton and his family.

Hamilton had been spotted by McLaren boss Ron Dennis in the early stages of his career for McLaren’s driver development programme.

But from the time he had started karting at the age of eight in 1993 to the time Dennis recognised his talents on the track in 1998, his father did 4 jobs to cover the Briton’s expenses.

In those 5 years, his father invested $59,000 in his son to reach his dream and cover the expenses of the sport.

7X world champion rose from rags to riches

Even after juggling multiple jobs, remortgaging the house and setting up his own computer firm, the money was still tight in the Hamilton household. The 7-time world champion once revealed that he could not go Karting every time he wanted to because his Dad simply couldn’t afford it.

Having won 7-world championship titles, and equaling records of the F1 legend Michael Schumacher; becoming one of the GOATs, it seems fair to say that the Briton rose from rags to riches.

Hamilton credits all his success to his father and is thankful to his dad for always believing in him even during the worrying times.

“It was all worth it” – Lewis Hamilton

Speaking in an interview with the People, Hamilton revealed that his dad[Anthony] never went out, or bought new clothes. He wasn’t saving up to buy something new but to invest in Lewis’ career.

After winning his 7th championship title in 2020, the Mercedes driver said that as he crossed the line, his entire life and struggles flashed right in front of his eyes.

Hamilton felt proud thinking that his Dad is watching him and is like, “It was worth it.”

