“Lewis has written his name all over the record books”– Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain

With his podium in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton has broken another legendary record by Michael Schumacher, which survived for 16 years.

Even though Mercedes is not at its best at the start of the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton has asserted that he can never be forgotten. After getting a podium after a tumultuous race, the Briton has broken another record by legendary Michael Schumacher.

From 1992 to 2006, Schumacher had been at the podium at least once in all these years. But with Hamilton’s first podium in the 2022 season, it registers at least one podium by Hamilton from his rookie year 2007 until now.

Hamilton has been smashing Schumacher’s record for a while now. In 2020, the Briton reached a total of 92 career wins to be the statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time, beating Schumacher’s long-standing 91 wins.

In 2021, Hamilton further extended his count. The seven-time-world champion sits alone in the 100 wins club, with no other driver even near.

Therefore, it indeed brings Hamilton into the debate of the greatest of all time. Last year, Hamilton was only a whisk away from even surpassing Schumacher’s championship record.

Hamilton plans to stick in F1 for at least a couple of more years. Who knows, by then, he achieves that too.

Lewis Hamilton vows to get better

The porpoising issue in Mercedes kept the current world champions away from contention of winning in Bahrain. Hamilton, for most of his, was in the P3 position.

A brush of luck, where we saw both Red Bull cars getting retired only brought Hamilton to a podium spot. Otherwise, he would have had to settle himself with 10 points.

After the race, Hamilton was extremely pumped up with his P3 spot. Hardly he would have reacted like this for a win too. This reaction means how much difficulty Mercedes is facing right now.

👏👏 ‘LET’S GO! LET’S GO!’ 👏👏 Have you ever seen @LewisHamilton as excited for a P3 finish as last night! We’ve got a long way to go, but we can build on this. 👊pic.twitter.com/DHjvXCLBXC — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 21, 2022

The Briton, while talking to his race engineer, vowed to work even harder for the rest of the races and bring Mercedes back at the top. Mercedes may have all the resources and mentality to claim the pinnacle. Plus, the season is way too long to go right now.

