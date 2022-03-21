F1

“Lewis has written his name all over the record books”– Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain

"Lewis has written his name all over the record books"– Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"They had quite a pace advantage"– Mercedes star George Russell admits Haas has a lot of pace this year
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Lewis has written his name all over the record books"– Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain
“Lewis has written his name all over the record books”– Lewis Hamilton breaks another Michael Schumacher record with his podium in Bahrain

With his podium in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton has broken another legendary record by Michael Schumacher,…