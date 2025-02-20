Liam Lawson Explains Why First Few Races Will Be ‘Extremely Tough’ for Him Despite Getting Proper Prep Time

LAWSON Liam (nzl), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

In 2025, six rookies are set to be a part of the F1 grid with one of them being Liam Lawson. However, the New Zealander has an advantage over others sharing the stage with him, having competed in 11 races previously.

However, this will be Lawson‘s full-time debut. He’s no longer just a Daniel Ricciardo replacement at RB, being called over at a moment’s notice.

After the 2024 season, with Sergio Perez parting ways with Red Bull, Lawson got the nod and became a driver for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. This allowed him to have his first-ever full off-season in which he spent time preparing himself, physically and mentally, to take the stage as a full-time F1 driver with Red Bull.

Still, Lawson feels he will struggle when the campaign begins.

Lawson’s services have typically been called upon around the halfway mark of the season, when the European leg of the calendar is well underway. This means he has never driven at tracks such as Albert Park for the Australian GP, which is the closest thing he has to a home race as a Kiwi driver.

“This is the first time I’ve had a proper pre-season…,” he said to ESPN’s Nate Saunders. “I feel prepared for the season, but I’m also well aware that, starting in Melbourne, China, Miami, all these races — tracks I’ve never done before.”

A new-look Red Bull Liam Lawson joins Max Verstappen at Red Bull, replacing Sergio Perez #F1 pic.twitter.com/3JUb4J4Cok — Formula 1 (@F1) December 19, 2024

“So I know, especially the start of the year is going to be very tough,” Lawson added.

To be fair to Lawson, even when he had to step in as Ricciardo’s substitute in 2023 and 2024, he did well at tracks he had never driven in before with minimal preparation. So, it wouldn’t be preposterous to claim that Lawson will fare just fine this year.

The challenge will undoubtedly be steep, though.

Lawson’s biggest challenge – Max Verstappen

In the previous two seasons, Lawson had to deal with Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate. And in those 11 races sharing the grid with the Japanese driver, Lawson did a fairly good job.

But dealing with Max Verstappen will be about as difficult as it could get for the 23-year-old.

The likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Perez all failed to match the Dutchman, which ultimately led to untimely exits for all three. That is something Lawson would look to avoid.

When asked what his aim for the season would be, Lawson simply stated that he wants to help Red Bull win the Constructors’ Championship. “Obviously, the team’s goal is to win the Constructors’ this year. That’s what I’m here to help try and achieve. If we’re doing that, that means I’m doing my job,” he revealed.