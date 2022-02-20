“My brother has been with me every step of the way”– Lewis Hamilton writes a heartfelt message to his brother on social media and makes him sit in his new F1 car

Lewis Hamilton writes a heartfelt message for his brother Nicolas Hamilton while posing in a photo where latter sits in Mercedes W13.

Little is known about Lewis Hamilton’s brother but amidst the seven-time world champion’s eerie silence after the 2021 season, Nicolas Hamilton was the first one to assure that his brother is just taking a break.

In recent years, Nicolas has hardly made an appearance in F1. But now, ahead of the 2022 season, Lewis posts a photo on social media, where he tells the world how important his brother is.

“My brother has been with me every step of the way. Few people have believed in me more than Nicolas. I’m so grateful for the blessing he is in my life and so happy to share this moment with him. Our smiles,” writes Hamilton.

Who is Lewis Hamilton’s brother?

Nicolas just like his brother is also a professional race driver. Currently, he races in the British Touring Car Championship. Nicolas’ performs in a specially-modified car due to his cerebral palsy.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Briton also gives media appearances in between as an expert. Moreover, his first season as a race driver got covered by a BBC documentary: Racing with the Hamiltons: Nic in the Driving Seat.

Lewis Hamilton ready to challenge for the 2022 season

On Friday, Mercedes revealed its car for the 2022 season: W13. Following the presentation, Hamilton was asked by the media about the controversial end to the 2021 season.

The Briton was frank with his opinions and asked for changes in the system. He acknowledged that FIA is making changes, this comment came after the sacking of Michael Masi as race director, but Hamilton didn’t specify on it.

When asked about Max Verstappen’s role in it, he claimed that the Dutchman had nothing to do with the incident. In the end, the 37-year-old claimed that he is going to be highly competitive this year.

