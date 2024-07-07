Liam Lawson Given Daniel Ricciardo-Like Chance to Fulfill F1 Dream

Despite Sergio Perez’s horrible slump in form, Red Bull extended his contract earlier this season. However, there were performance-related clauses in it, and Perez is reportedly falling short of what Red Bull asked of him. As such, rumors of replacements are gathering storm once again and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson has been given a huge chance to prove himself for the same.

According to Autosport, Lawson will be driving the RB20 at Silverstone in the upcoming week. It will be on one of the two filming days given to each team every year. However, Red Bull is believed to be using this marketing event to test Lawson’s capabilities in the RB20.

horner shaking his head watching Perez… this isn’t good pic.twitter.com/ODsz728I45 — clara (@leclercsletters) July 6, 2024

With the test taking place just a few days after the British GP, Red Bull will have a chance to compare Lawson’s performance to Perez’s. In 2023, Daniel Ricciardo got a very similar opportunity when he drove the RB19 in Silverstone as part of a tire test. Red Bull then decided to put him in the AlphaTauri seat (now V-CARB), replacing a struggling Nyck de Vries.

This year, however, Ricciardo isn’t performing as well as expected. As such, Red Bull turns to Lawson, a driver who has been patiently waiting on the sidelines for a full-time F1 opportunity.

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner weren’t too critical of Perez in the early stages of this season. But in recent weeks, they too, have asked the Mexican driver to step up. Because for Red Bull to retain the Constructors’ Championship, they need Perez fighting at the front.

Possible changes within Red Bull and VCARB as Liam Lawson tests the RB20

A clause in Lawson’s contract will reportedly allow him to join another team if Red Bull or V-CARB don’t provide him a seat for 2025. Considering his talent, and how good he was as Ricciardo’s substitute in 2023, losing out on Lawson will be a huge blow.

As a result, if the test involving the New Zealander goes well, Lawson has a strong chance of signing with one of Red Bull’s teams. Ricciardo, however, will be hoping that Lawson goes to V-CARB to replace him, so that he can make the step up.

Per Racing News 365, Horner said, “Daniel is in the seat and it’s down to him to make the most of that. And then, as we see in Formula 1, things are always fluid.”

Ricciardo’s performances weren’t great at the start of the season but the Aussie has come alive in recent weeks. As such, the honey badger could finally get his hands on that Red Bull seat he has dreaming of craving since the start of 2023.