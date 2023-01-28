Ferrari Boss Speaks on His Pecking Order Between Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz

Ferrari started the 2022 F1 season on a very strong note, with them winning two out of the opening three races. Charles Leclerc in particular, was in tremendous form and the Tifosi believed that he would bring Championship glory back to Maranello.

Unfortunately, Ferrari’s performance began to fade which put them on the back foot as the season progressed. However, what bothered the fans more than the speed of the F1-75 was the mistakes the team was making. Strategy goof-ups became very common & Mattia Binotto’s refusal to name Leclerc or Carlos Sainz as the number one driver was also frustrating.

Majority of the F1 community felt that Ferrari had to prioritize one driver in order to fuel their hopes of securing a Championship. Unfortunately, that did not happen and they missed out on both championships yet again. There was immense disappointment after the 2022 season, and the team decided to part ways with Binotto.

Also read: Sim Racer Makes Another F1 Upset by Defeating Valtteri Bottas & Mika Hakkinen; Sebastian Vettel Was Victim Last Time

Will Vasseur establish Charles Leclerc as number one?

Former Alfa Romeo/Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur was seen as the ideal replacement to Binotto. The Frenchman comes to the Scuderia with plenty of experience and also history with Leclerc. He was the Monegasque’s boss when he made his F1 debut back in 2018.

Fred Vasseur is saying all the right things so far… Can we get excited yet? — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) January 27, 2023

The fact that they go way back led to plenty of fans believing that Vasseur will establish a clear hierarchy at Ferrari. However, much like his predecessor, he has rejected the idea of stating a number one driver of the team before the season gets underway.

“We have two very good drivers,” Vasseur said as quoted by Motorsport.com. “Both of them are able to do the job. What is clear that the target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari.”

Also read: Christian Horner Thinks Andretti Does Not Deserve $32 Million Profit if They Enter F1

There won’t be number one driver at Ferrari

Vasseur insisted that Ferrari won’t head into the 2023 season with a number one driver already in mind. Both Leclerc and Sainz will be given equal opportunities to prove themselves and start with a clean slate.

However, Vasseur did add that if a situation arises where they have to prioritize one particular driver, he will do so without hesitation. He did not comment on who that driver is going to be, and insisted that they both have a chance to prove themselves to him & the team.

🎙️| Fred Vasseur: “I spoke to the drivers. They know they will be treated equally.” “If at a certain point in the season, one is much higher in the standings, we will act accordingly. But there won’t be a number one driver at the start.” — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) January 27, 2023

“If at one stage, we have to take action, I will take action,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if it’s for one or the other, but if at one stage of the season I have to do something, I will do it.”

Leclerc finished P2 in the drivers’ championship last season whereas Sainz finished P5. In the constructors’ championship, Ferrari ended up finishing in second place behind champions Red Bull.