WATCH: Mercedes Star George Russell Responds to His Celebrated F1 Entry Pose Meme

May 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; British Formula One driver George Russell attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

British F1 driver George Russell has recently reacted to all the memes made on his F1 entry pose. The Mercedes ace was recently seen watching and reacting to all the memes fans made about him.

As shared by the Mercedes AMG F1 team’s official social media accounts, the Briton was seen enjoying every meme he came across. In the four-minute-long video, Russell embraced the popular meme culture.

First, the Mercedes driver gave a bit of context for the pose before he moved on to the review. He said that he did “millions” of things before he finally chose the pose.

Moving on to the featured memes, there were cowboy Russell, Russell in Korena Pop band, The little Russell, and the new Mercedes update with Russell as the front wing.

The list also included the Mercedes driver edited inside the arrows of the Mercedes logo, Russell separating the Petronas Twin Towers, and the most impressive T-shaped man.

Before the video ended, the 24-year-old was seen in a skydiving pose, inside T-Rex’s mouth, in between two glasses and Mercedes trucks.

In the end, the former Williams driver thanked the fans for the hilarious memes they made. He said he went through a lot more than they were shown in the video. This comes right after the British driver won and lost the podium place in the controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

How did George Russell become a ‘meme material’?

The famous pose by the Mercedes driver dates back to the beginning of the 2023 F1 season. As the official video of F1 and its drivers for the season landed on the internet, the 24-year-old has become an instant sensation.

Using his sudden rise in popularity, F1 decided to ask the fans to bring their creativity to make more memes on the Silver Arrows ace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The fans, however, didn’t disappoint. They created and uploaded memes one after the other that was not just hilarious but also intelligent.

How did the Russell memes fare?

After fans submitted their creativity on Twitter, the official account of F1 uploaded a series of memes altogether. With the reactions coming from Pirelli motorsport and Tommy Hilfiger, the memes broke the internet.

From putting George Russell in La La Land poster, making him dance with the Joker, to traveling to the past on Titanic, they were hysterical.