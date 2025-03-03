“We Have Rebranded”: Lando Norris Drops New Logo for His Motorsport Entertainment Company

Lando Norris of McLaren during drivers parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale on September 3, 2023 Monza, Italy | Credits: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris has been an avid gamer, highlighting his passion for it through various avenues outside the race track. Back in 2021, he founded his own brand ‘Quadrant’ that stood as an ode to his love for gaming and content creation.

Quadrant started off as an alliance between Norris and Veloce Esports. The brand provides high-quality content through social media platforms and is also involved in merchandising and apparel.

Recently, Norris featured in a reveal video on YouTube that announced a new logo for his brand. Captioned, “We have rebranded, follow us on our new journey,” the video revealed the new tagline for Quadrant as well, “Make your mark.”

The video also showed Norris’ close friend and racing driver, Max Fewtrell, making an appearance. Fewtrell is one of the founding partners of Quadrant and is extensively popular on the brand’s streaming channels. But he ain’t the only athlete associated besides Norris.

Through its ventures in esports, gaming and content creation, Norris has onboarded several promising athletes to become the brand’s ambassadors. These include Moto2 rider, Ivan Ortola, former F1 Academy driver, Bianca Bustamante and 23-year-old Rally sensation, Oliver Solberg.

Going into 2025, Norris has big plans for Quadrant. This rebranding is just one step into that arena. Having said that, with the 2025 F1 season right around the corner, the four-time Grand Prix winner might just have to sort out his priorities.

What is the future of Quadrant amid Norris’ 2025 title charge?

Norris has been making many appearances for Quadrant through its social media channels, but his time as a hands-on boss might have to come to an end as the F1 season begins at the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, later this month.

One of the biggest factors that would divide the Briton’s attentions would be the extensive racing calendar. The sport has entered into the second year of hosting a whopping 24-race calendar running all the way from March until December.

Moreover, the stakes for Norris this year are higher than ever. Many paddock insiders and experts have touted the #4 driver as the favorite to clinch his maiden world title after helping McLaren to their first Constructors’ title win since 1998, last season.

But with the top four teams being quite close on performance, the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will keep him on his toes. His teammate, Oscar Piastri will also be keen to assert his dominance on the Briton after a breakthrough season last year that saw him bag two wins.

So, whether Norris plays a crucial role in Quadrant’s latest era is something that only time will tell.