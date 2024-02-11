Fernando Alonso is Trying His Best to Snatch 2025 Mercedes Seat

Lewis Hamilton‘s surprising decision to part ways with Mercedes after 12 years has stunned the F1 world. In 2025, the British driver will shift to Ferrari, leaving behind vacant spots on the F1 grid, including his seat at Mercedes. Interestingly, reports indicate that his former competitor, Fernando Alonso is closely watching the situation regarding the potential opening at Mercedes.

The recent movements in the driver market have caused significant ripples in the F1 scene. This includes Ferrari luring Hamilton while extending Charles Leclerc’s deal, and McLaren doing the same for Lando Norris. Following this, Fernando Alonso, whose contract is set to expire in 2024, may enter the fray if Aston Martin’s progress doesn’t show promise.

F1 insider reports that Alonso has shown strong interest in securing a seat at Mercedes. The report suggests that he [Alonso] is “already trying to position himself,” with the high-profile 2025 vacancies in mind.

The Spaniard’s manager Flavio Briatore has always been his go-to man in such chaotic silly season situations. When a vacancy opened up at Aston Martin in 2022, Briatore was the one to quickly get that seat for Alonso, and they left Alpine.

Thus, there’s speculation that the former Renault boss may make a similar move to secure Alonso a spot at Mercedes. While initial reports indicate that Toto Wolff hasn’t considered Alonso as a potential candidate, he may likely start viewing him as one soon.

Is Fernando Alonso the best choice for Mercedes?

Fernando Alonso has been competing in the top tier of motorsport for two decades, representing six teams during this period. Now, at 42 years old, the veteran F1 driver is aiming to join his seventh team, especially with Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes.

While many doubt how long he could go in F1, Alonso still is consistently performing at a high level. The Spaniard’s strong work ethic is also coming to fruition for Aston Martin, where he got 8 podiums last year. Because of his relentless passion, Alonso has prompted his ex-teammate, Jenson Button, to endorse him as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

During his conversation with Sky Sports F1, when Button was questioned about his choice for George Russell’s prospective teammate, he named Fernando Alonso. He elaborated, “I would love to see Fernando Alonso. He is 42 now I think, but the hunger’s there and if the hunger’s there, the fitness is there.”

In his closing remarks, Button praised Alonso, emphasizing the 42-year-old’s ongoing passion for driving. Button elaborated that Alonso and Russell as teammates might complement each other well. The 2009 champion feels Russell and Alonso could work really well together, given they are good friends and often learn from each other.