“The characteristics of the track look like a cross between Jeddah and Azerbaijan”– Christian Horner is unsure whether Red Bull or Ferrari is better suited to Miami

Christian Horner is not sure whether the Miami Grand Prix circuit is more suited to Red Bull or Ferrari as the sample size of it too small.

Formula 1 has finally started with its first Grand Prix in Miami. The whole grid is still adapting to the brand new added circuit, as many of the drivers had nervy moments in the FP1.

Valtteri Bottas got hit himself into the barriers, which caused a red flag. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen brushed up with the wall.

Nevertheless, with the race scheduled for Sunday, the biggest question is which team would be more efficient in Miami? According to Christian Horner, it is still too early to say anything.

He calls this track a blend of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, the riskiest tracks on the circuit. Indeed the Miami circuit is fast, with teams managing to hit 330km/h on the speed trap.

“It’s impossible to tell at the moment,” said Horner. “The characteristics of the track look like a cross between Jeddah and Azerbaijan. It’s going to be about tyres the temperatures are searingly hot. It’s going to be a fascinating race.”

Mercedes to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull?

The biggest development ahead of the Miami Grand Prix is the new upgrades by Mercedes. the changes look subtle but can be a game-changer for the Silver Arrows.

“What you really need to look at is the endplate,” says Kravitz. “It is completely different. It is a hugely cutaway bit on the endplate and that is a completely different philosophy of what they are trying to do with that front wing endplate.”

“It might look quite small but I think this is quite big for Mercedes,” Kravitz added. Mercedes’ George Russell finished P2, whereas Lewis Hamilton was at P8.

Positive opening to our #MiamiGP weekend 💪 Just under a tenth of a second separating George from the top! Keep pushing, Team 👊 pic.twitter.com/Am8Lu6FV9b — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 6, 2022

According to the pundits, Mercedes looks sharper than before and looks closer to Red Bull and Ferrari as per the performance in FP1. Now, only the rest of the weekend can tell how good they are.

