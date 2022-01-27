“Lights out and away we go! Again” – Singapore Grand Prix is back after securing a multi-year extension

The FIA and the Singapore Grand Prix have agreed on a seven-year extension to keep the Marina Bay circuit on the calendar till 2028.

The FIA cancelled the Singapore GP last season due to covid concerns. Nevertheless, the beloved race is back, set to take place in 2022. Further, an extension means that the circuit hosts Formula 1 for another seven years.

The FIA first included the Marina Bay Circuit in 2008, hosting Formula 1’s first night race. The street circuit was a hit among fans and has hosted some exciting races since.

Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali announced, “I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years.”

He further said, “The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since.”

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.”

Singapore GP’s Chairman Ong Beng Seng commented, “We are very pleased that the night race will continue for seven more years. We are delighted that this marquee event will demonstrate how Singapore is open for business.”

“We look forward to welcoming both local and overseas fans and visitors to the Marina Bay Street Circuit once again.”

Also Read: What are the options to replace the Marina Bay circuit in the F1 2021 calendar?

The Singapore Grand Prix isn’t the only race back on the calendar

The 2022 season will see the return of some old favourites. Suzuka, Montreal and Melbourne are all back after cancelling last season because of the pandemic. The recently reintroduced Zandvoort is also back again for a successive season.

The new season will also the introduction of a new circuit. Formula 1 will go to Miami at the Miami International Autodrome. With old favourites and exciting new circuits, F1 is gearing up for its biggest season.

Also Read: Hamilton wants to redesign Miami GP track