mobile app bar

Lily Zneimer Could Soon Make a Career in F1 Thanks to Her Degree and BF Oscar Piastri

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lily Zneimer Could Soon Make a Career in F1 Thanks to Her Degree and BF Oscar Piastri

Credits: IMAGO

McLaren F1 driver, Oscar Piastri has been turning heads in the paddock even before he got to F1. Along with him, his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer is often seen in the paddock and it turns out that she is quite fond of the sport.

Zneimer is an ambitious F1 fan who actually dreams of carving out a career for herself in motorsport. According to revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, the 23-year-old has a pretty good chance at making her dreams come true.

It so happens that Piastri’s girlfriend is an engineering student. Her deep roots in the technical aspects of the sport are going to be a merit for her when she does choose to tryout for a job in the sport. Alongside that, though, her proximity to the #81 driver might also help her bid to start working in the F1 paddock.

Illman explained on his YouTube channel, “He [Piastri] has been going out with Lily Zneimer for some years now. She is British, polite and quite classy. She studies engineering in University and would love to get a job in F1. With her contacts, I’d say she has a fair chance.”

Formula 1 wives and girlfriends are no strangers to having a full-time career revolving around motorsports. Zneimer may be aspiring to work in the sport someday, and she has many examples to look at to pave a path to that dream.

The working WAGs of the Formula 1 paddock

One such person that Zneimer can look up to is Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend, Melissa Jimenez. She works as an F1 reporter for media outlet, DAZN. On more than one occasion, she has also been seen interviewing the #14 driver on the grid. Jimenez was married to former FC Barcelona soccer star, Marc Bartra.

There are many other examples of F1 girlfriends and wives that have built a solid career out for themselves in the world of sports. Two prominent athletes in the F1 paddock are Valtteri Bottas’ girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell (an Olympic cyclist) and Alex Albon’s girlfriend, Lily Muni He (a professional Golfer).

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these