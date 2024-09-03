Lily Zneimer Could Soon Make a Career in F1 Thanks to Her Degree and BF Oscar Piastri

McLaren F1 driver, Oscar Piastri has been turning heads in the paddock even before he got to F1. Along with him, his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer is often seen in the paddock and it turns out that she is quite fond of the sport.

Zneimer is an ambitious F1 fan who actually dreams of carving out a career for herself in motorsport. According to revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman, the 23-year-old has a pretty good chance at making her dreams come true.

It so happens that Piastri’s girlfriend is an engineering student. Her deep roots in the technical aspects of the sport are going to be a merit for her when she does choose to tryout for a job in the sport. Alongside that, though, her proximity to the #81 driver might also help her bid to start working in the F1 paddock.

| oscar posted a summer photo dump on instagram! “sunned and healed ☀️ ready for some more race cars ️” oscar and lily are the absolute cutest pic.twitter.com/oHWfHttkxE — Piastri Updates (@PiastriNews) August 18, 2024

Illman explained on his YouTube channel, “He [Piastri] has been going out with Lily Zneimer for some years now. She is British, polite and quite classy. She studies engineering in University and would love to get a job in F1. With her contacts, I’d say she has a fair chance.”

Formula 1 wives and girlfriends are no strangers to having a full-time career revolving around motorsports. Zneimer may be aspiring to work in the sport someday, and she has many examples to look at to pave a path to that dream.

The working WAGs of the Formula 1 paddock

One such person that Zneimer can look up to is Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend, Melissa Jimenez. She works as an F1 reporter for media outlet, DAZN. On more than one occasion, she has also been seen interviewing the #14 driver on the grid. Jimenez was married to former FC Barcelona soccer star, Marc Bartra.

Fernando Alonso arriving at the paddock with Melissa pic.twitter.com/o8CzN7M7Em — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) May 23, 2024

There are many other examples of F1 girlfriends and wives that have built a solid career out for themselves in the world of sports. Two prominent athletes in the F1 paddock are Valtteri Bottas’ girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell (an Olympic cyclist) and Alex Albon’s girlfriend, Lily Muni He (a professional Golfer).