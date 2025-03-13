Who Is Lily Zneimer: Oscar Piastri’s Engineering Graduate Girlfriend Who Wants to Make a Career in F1?

Oscar Piastri has been all over the news in the past few days after he signed a contract extension with McLaren. The 23-year-old will now stay at the Woking outfit at least until the end of the 2028 season.

As the Australian continues to get more of the spotlight, so does his dating life. He is currently in a relationship with engineering graduate Lily Zneimer and the couple have been dating since their high school days despite choosing completely different fields.

However, with Zneimer often accompanying Piastri to his races, she has become a fan of motorsports and is reportedly keen on making a career in it.

Veteran F1 photographer Kym Illman revealed via his YouTube channel last year that Zneimer is keen to get a job in F1.

“He [Piastri] has been going out with Lily Zneimer for some years now. She is British, polite, and quite classy. She studies engineering in University and would love to get a job in F1,” the Aussie photographer said. “With her contacts, I’d say she has a fair chance”.

With Piastri — who is going to be one of F1’s highest-paid drivers after his latest extension with McLaren — as her boyfriend, Zneimer definitely has the contacts to land a job in the sport. Who knows, maybe Piastri and Zneimer could be working together at McLaren or as rivals sometime in the near future?

Fans too would love to see Zneimer grace the paddock as an engineer and she already seems a favorite. During a fan event last year, the Aussie driver was caught off guard when his girlfriend received a bigger cheer than him.

“Feels like Lily got a bigger cheer than I did, so thank you,” he said. Perhaps if Zneimer lands a job in F1, fans will also get to know her better as she prefers to keep her life private.

How did Zneimer meet Piastri?

Zneimer and Piastri met each other while attending Haileybury, a boarding school in Hertford, England. They met when the Aussie was just 14 and have been inseparable since.

Zneimer was a brilliant student and received perfect grades during her GCSE exams. Per Hertfordshire Mercury — the local newspaper of Hertford — she was one of only four students from her school to receive straight 9/A*.

While not a lot is known about what career path she chose after pursuing engineering, her grades certainly suggest that she has a brilliant mind and could be a great resource to any F1 team. Most of the information known about her is through photographers such as Illman, who keep close tags on the WAGs of the paddock.

Zneimer, whose Instagram profile is private with just over 700 followers, clearly has no intention of being in the limelight.