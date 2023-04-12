Carlos Sainz Wishes 61-Year-Old Father and “Bull” Happy Birthday

Carlos Sainz may be among Spain’s most popular athletes today, but the F1 star’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. has a legacy of his own. The latter is one of the all-time greats in rallying, and even at the age of 61, competes at a top level.

Sainz Sr. is a 2-time rallying world champion, and a well respected and loved figure within the racing community. He turned 61 on Wednesday, and his son, who now drives for Ferrari in F1, took to social media to wish him. He also paid tribute to him, with a nickname that has been given to him by fans and the media over the years.

“61 and like a bull,” Sainz’s message on social media wrote. This is a direct reference to people in Spain comparing him to a bull, because of his driving in rallying. Sainz Sr. is also known by another nickname, El Matador.

Carlos Sainz and his father’s close relationship

Sainz and his father are very close. We have seen both of them post pictures with one another on their social media handles. On Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Sainz also talks about his father and the impact he has had on his racing career to date.

Sainz Sr. has often spoken just how talented he thinks his son Carlos is. When he joined Ferrari, a winning team for the first time in his career, Sainz Sr. insisted that his son will be ready to fight for the world championship very soon.

Love for racing is not the only thing that bonds Sainz to his father, however. They engage in other sporting activities together, and are passionate supporters of Spain’s most successful football club, Real Madrid C.F. In fact, because of his legendary achievements in the world of racing, Sainz Sr. is an honorary member of the 14-time European Champions, alongside F1 legend and compatriot Fernando Alonso.

Is Sainz ready to compete for world titles?

2023 is Sainz’s third year with Ferrari. So, far his stint has been full of mixed results, particularly due to his chain of bad performances at the start of the 2022 season. Overall, however, Sainz has been a valuable addition to Ferrari, but the majority of the fanbase still places its bet on Charles Leclerc to bring glory back to Maranello.

Carlos Sainz won his first-ever F1 race last year in Silverstone, but his year was plagued with inconsistency, both on his and the car’s side. 2023 has seen Ferrari get off to a rocky start, but Sainz’s aim remains simple. He wants to return to being the consistent driver he is, in his bid to get involved in the first championship fight of his career.