“Little Jack Horner is still trying to pull out a plumb”– Damon Hill sides with Mercedes in battle of words between Red Bull and Mercedes over cheating allegations

Damon Hill calls Toto Wolff the righteous man in the battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, with Silver Arrows accused of cheating.

The straight-line speed of Lewis Hamilton in Brazil was immense. Red Bull had no answer to neither on the track nor while assessing it. By the time they reached Qatar, they had decided that something was wrong.

And ahead of the qualifying, Red Bull openly claimed that Mercedes’ car is probably illegal. While talking to Damon Hill on SkySports, Christian Horner assertively talked about how Mercedes are potential with an illegal car.

Hill asked Horner whether Max Verstappen’s incident with Hamilton at turn 4 was appropriate? He further stated that, in his opinion, it was over the limit.

In response, Horner said: “Why are you being so hard on Max.” after he justified what Verstappen did wasn’t wrong. He further advised Hill to “encourage Verstappen” as it is for the first time in eight years when Mercedes are being challenged.

I really had a ton of respect for Damon Hill before. But the way he’s just so biased towards the British drivers and the way he is so against Max is shocking. I haven’t seen a paddock interviewer so against Max or so biased tbh#F1 #DamonHill #Horner pic.twitter.com/UE2WXeNxoD — brainjuicee (@BrainjuiceeMV33) November 20, 2021

Is Damon Hill biased?

Hill certainly didn’t take Horner words well, as on Saturday, sharing a Times article, he called the Red Bull team principal a “little jack Horner” pulling out a plumb.

In this F1 soap opera, pantomime or Grimm Fairy tale (take your pick) the Wolff appears to be the good guy whilst Little Jack Horner is still trying to pull out a plumb. Without success so far. #f1 https://t.co/R3fLiAGVd4 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 20, 2021

In the course of intense battle between the sides, whether bias is coming out or not cannot be indeed said. It’s tough to call either side right, but Hill’s recent statement does indicate a drift between Red Bull and him.

