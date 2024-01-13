Logan Sargeant Believes His American Nationality Has Led to Prejudice in F1 – “People Expect Less From Us”

In 2023, the highly anticipated debut of Logan Sargeant took place on the F1 track. With a stellar track record in the junior categories, the American driver had ascended through the racing ranks. Following Alexander Rossi, he became the only driver to make the leap from the junior series to F1. Unfortunately, the rookie did not meet expectations during his debut, and now he has provided his account of the primary reason behind the less-than-ideal performance.

Speaking to Autosport, Logan Sargeant shared that his American nationality tends to lead to lower expectations. He suggests that fellow Americans in the motorsports field rarely receive enough acknowledgment, despite bravely venturing into F1. Sargeant said, “I think people expect a lot less from an American driver.”

Subsequently, Sargeant shared insights into how he handles general prejudice. Sargeant reflected that he endeavors to minimize his attention to external opinions. Emphasizing the importance of hard work, the Williams driver highlighted that an individual’s dedicated effort is the sole significant factor in any sport.

Sargeant believes that athletes must exert maximum effort and collaborate with individuals who can positively affect their lives to make a meaningful difference. Nevertheless, as Sargeant concluded, he stated that none of the general prejudice holds significance. According to him, what truly matters in the end is that the people who need to be informed are aware, rendering everything else entirely irrelevant.

How horrible was 2023 for Logan Sargeant?

Logan Sargeant did not have the anticipated debut in 2023. The rookie driver faced a series of setbacks, including seven instances of not finishing races (DNFs) and only accumulating a single point.

As a consequence of Sargeant’s on-track challenges, Williams incurred a financial loss of $7 million in damages. According to reports from F1Technical.net, Sargeant added to the team’s troubles by contributing a substantial amount of $4,333,000.

Despite the disappointing performance, team boss James Vowles has opted to give Logan Sargeant another chance to demonstrate his skills. Subsequently, Vowles’s decision to give Sargeant another chance has raised eyebrows. It is because both fans and statistical data indicate that Sargeant’s last year performance has only been in the shadows compared to Albon’s.

The Thai driver showcased an impressive performance, accumulating 27 points. In sharp contrast, Sargeant secured just a single point, and that too because of the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Austin.

Examining the stats, it’s clear that Sargeant has a substantial amount of work to do to feel at ease in the top echelons of motorsport. Hence, having gained experience in the F1 realm, he needs to demonstrate his skills in the upcoming season to establish his standing in the world of Formula 1.